GeneralMajor 1

NACOC issues stern warning: No agents authorised for Cannabis licences

3 Min Read
3 Min Read
Cannabis/NACOC/License

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has issued a public warning, clarifying that no individual or organisation is authorised to act as a middleman for obtaining cannabis cultivation licences.

The stern warning, contained in an official press release dated September 1, 2025, comes as Ghana prepares to establish a regulated industry for cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.

The Commission explicitly cautioned all prospective applicants against paying money to anyone claiming to be an agent, broker, or consultant who can facilitate the licensing process.

“NACOC cautions all prospective applicants not to pay money to anyone purporting to act as an agent, intermediary, or consultant for cannabis licensing,” the statement read. It emphasised that “All licensing processes will be conducted only by the Commission, not through third parties.”

This directive aims to protect the public from scams and ensure that the nascent industry is built on a foundation of transparency and integrity from the outset.

More Read

Main suspect in Kotoka Cannabis seizure busted at Aflao border

 Ghana’s NACOC deepens ties with Morocco on drug control and cannabis policy
NACOC busts huge Cannabis at Kotoka Airport
Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market research 2024: Global market to reach $380.77 billion by 2034

NACOC urged the public to exercise patience, clarifying that the official framework is not yet complete. The Commission is awaiting Parliament to finalise the procedures and pass the relevant bill that will govern the sector.

Only after parliamentary approval will the Commission publish the official fees and charges applicable to the licensing process. Until then, any claims of inside access or guaranteed licences are false.

The statement reiterated the legal foundation for the new industry, pointing to Section 43 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), as amended in 2023 (Act 1100). This law empowers the Minister for the Interior to grant licences exclusively for the cultivation of cannabis with a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 0.3% or less on a dry weight basis.

Crucially, the law permits cultivation strictly for industrial purposes (such as for fibre or seed) and for medicinal purposes. The Commission firmly stated that the legislation “does not authorise recreational use.”

NACOC reminded the public that until the regulatory framework is fully established and licences are duly issued, all activities related to cannabis—including possession, use, cultivation, sale, and trafficking—remain strictly prohibited by law, except as expressly permitted under the existing Act 1019.

The Commission assured that it has instituted necessary policies under the Narcotics Control Commission (Cultivation and Management of Cannabis) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2475) to ensure a “transparent, fair, and robust cannabis regulatory regime for the benefit of all Ghanaians.”

The public is advised to seek information only through NACOC’s official and verified communication channels for any future updates.

You Might Also Like

Main suspect in Kotoka Cannabis seizure busted at Aflao border

 Ghana’s NACOC deepens ties with Morocco on drug control and cannabis policy

NACOC busts huge Cannabis at Kotoka Airport

Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market research 2024: Global market to reach $380.77 billion by 2034

Share this Article
Previous Article IMF/EFC/Cassiel Ato Forson/Ghana/Debt/Africa Ghana among Africa’s top borrowers from IMF, debt hits SDR 2.7 billion
Next Article Article 146 committee submits first report on petitions seeking removal of Chief Justice.
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Osanju Frimpong Elvis/TikTok/Blood cancer
Popular TikTok star Osanju reported dead
Entertainment Major 2
Justin Kodua/Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo/President John Mahama
BREAKING: President Mahama sacks Chief Justice Torkornoo from office
General Major 1
Sakumono Ramsar Site/Forestry Commission/Illegal Land Acquisition
All land deals in Sakumono Ramsar Site illegal – Forestry Commission
General Major 1
Bawku/Ghana Armed Forces/Curfew/Nalerigu/Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak
Curfew lifted in Nalerigu township following improved security situation
General Major 1
Lost your password?