NACOC issues stern warning: No agents authorised for Cannabis licences

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has issued a public warning, clarifying that no individual or organisation is authorised to act as a middleman for obtaining cannabis cultivation licences.

The stern warning, contained in an official press release dated September 1, 2025, comes as Ghana prepares to establish a regulated industry for cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.

The Commission explicitly cautioned all prospective applicants against paying money to anyone claiming to be an agent, broker, or consultant who can facilitate the licensing process.

“NACOC cautions all prospective applicants not to pay money to anyone purporting to act as an agent, intermediary, or consultant for cannabis licensing,” the statement read. It emphasised that “All licensing processes will be conducted only by the Commission, not through third parties.”

This directive aims to protect the public from scams and ensure that the nascent industry is built on a foundation of transparency and integrity from the outset.

NACOC urged the public to exercise patience, clarifying that the official framework is not yet complete. The Commission is awaiting Parliament to finalise the procedures and pass the relevant bill that will govern the sector.

Only after parliamentary approval will the Commission publish the official fees and charges applicable to the licensing process. Until then, any claims of inside access or guaranteed licences are false.

The statement reiterated the legal foundation for the new industry, pointing to Section 43 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), as amended in 2023 (Act 1100). This law empowers the Minister for the Interior to grant licences exclusively for the cultivation of cannabis with a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 0.3% or less on a dry weight basis.

Crucially, the law permits cultivation strictly for industrial purposes (such as for fibre or seed) and for medicinal purposes. The Commission firmly stated that the legislation “does not authorise recreational use.”

NACOC reminded the public that until the regulatory framework is fully established and licences are duly issued, all activities related to cannabis—including possession, use, cultivation, sale, and trafficking—remain strictly prohibited by law, except as expressly permitted under the existing Act 1019.

The Commission assured that it has instituted necessary policies under the Narcotics Control Commission (Cultivation and Management of Cannabis) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2475) to ensure a “transparent, fair, and robust cannabis regulatory regime for the benefit of all Ghanaians.”

The public is advised to seek information only through NACOC’s official and verified communication channels for any future updates.