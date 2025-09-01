Ghana among Africa’s top borrowers from IMF, debt hits SDR 2.7 billion

Ghana now ranks fifth in Africa in terms of total outstanding debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the latest data for August 2025, maintaining its position from July.

The country’s credit exposure to the IMF stands at an estimated SDR 2.70 billion, reflecting its continued reliance on the Bretton Woods institution for fiscal support.

Egypt tops the continent with SDR 7.18 billion, though this figure is slightly lower than its July level.

Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya follow in second and third place, with SDR 3.10 billion and SDR 3.02 billion respectively.

The rest of the top ten includes DR Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Zambia.

While borrowing from the IMF provides essential liquidity for economic management, excessive dependence can undermine fiscal autonomy, strain national credibility, and expose the economy to long-term vulnerabilities.

Ghana’s persistent placement among Africa’s leading IMF borrowers underscores the delicate balance the government must strike between securing international support and safeguarding economic independence.