BusinessMajor 1

Ghana among Africa’s top borrowers from IMF, debt hits SDR 2.7 billion

1 Min Read
1 Min Read
IMF/EFC/Cassiel Ato Forson/Ghana/Debt/Africa

Ghana now ranks fifth in Africa in terms of total outstanding debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the latest data for August 2025, maintaining its position from July.

The country’s credit exposure to the IMF stands at an estimated SDR 2.70 billion, reflecting its continued reliance on the Bretton Woods institution for fiscal support.

Egypt tops the continent with SDR 7.18 billion, though this figure is slightly lower than its July level.

Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya follow in second and third place, with SDR 3.10 billion and SDR 3.02 billion respectively.

The rest of the top ten includes DR Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Zambia.

More Read

Côte d’Ivoire/Ivorians/Ghana/Election

172 Ivorians flee to Ghana ahead of October polls

Mahama bags US$1bn investment deals with Singapore to advance reset agenda
Mahama arrives in Singapore for a state visit to deepen Ghana–Singapore partnership
Indonesia, Ghana explore vaccine production partnership

While borrowing from the IMF provides essential liquidity for economic management, excessive dependence can undermine fiscal autonomy, strain national credibility, and expose the economy to long-term vulnerabilities.

Ghana’s persistent placement among Africa’s leading IMF borrowers underscores the delicate balance the government must strike between securing international support and safeguarding economic independence.

You Might Also Like

172 Ivorians flee to Ghana ahead of October polls

Mahama bags US$1bn investment deals with Singapore to advance reset agenda

Mahama arrives in Singapore for a state visit to deepen Ghana–Singapore partnership

Indonesia, Ghana explore vaccine production partnership

Share this Article
Previous Article NDC/Tamale Central by-election Professors, lawyers, doctors and women contenders line up for Tamale Central by-election
Next Article Cannabis/NACOC/License NACOC issues stern warning: No agents authorised for Cannabis licences
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Osanju Frimpong Elvis/TikTok/Blood cancer
Popular TikTok star Osanju reported dead
Entertainment Major 2
Justin Kodua/Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo/President John Mahama
BREAKING: President Mahama sacks Chief Justice Torkornoo from office
General Major 1
Sakumono Ramsar Site/Forestry Commission/Illegal Land Acquisition
All land deals in Sakumono Ramsar Site illegal – Forestry Commission
General Major 1
Bawku/Ghana Armed Forces/Curfew/Nalerigu/Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak
Curfew lifted in Nalerigu township following improved security situation
General Major 1
Lost your password?