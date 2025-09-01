Professors, lawyers, doctors and women contenders line up for Tamale Central by-election



Twelve aspirants have been cleared by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to contest the Tamale Central parliamentary primary on Saturday, 6 September 2025.

The election will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The vetting exercise, chaired by NDC Deputy General Secretary Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, concluded on Sunday, 31 August, with all 12 aspirants approved to compete.

Lawyer Asamoah described the line-up as one of the most impressive in recent times, highlighting professors, lawyers, doctors, and diplomats among the contenders. She also welcomed the participation of three women, calling it a refreshing development.

The NDC has urged all aspirants to run peaceful, issue-based campaigns without personal attacks.

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Alidu Seidu, pledged to campaign with decorum, noting the by-election followed the tragic death of the constituency’s MP in a helicopter crash.

Civil engineer Dr Aliu Abdul Hamid expressed confidence in a landslide victory, while Hajia Mulaika Sualisu, one of the female contenders, appealed to delegates—especially women—to support her bid and strengthen women’s leadership.

Northern Regional Minister Ali Adolf John called for unity among aspirants and their supporters, urging restraint and a commitment to peace throughout the campaign.