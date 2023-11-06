Akufo-Addo promises Bawumia victory

…Ghana can’t afford Mahama’s return

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said he would do all he can in his power and strength to ensure that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins the 2024 general elections.

He said Ghana cannot afford a return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

President Akufo-Addo, said these when he congratulated Dr Bawumia for winning the flagbearer elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He commended the members of the NPP for the way they conducted themselves during the polls on Saturday, November 4.

“You have shown that Ghana’s democracy is safe in your hands. I am confident that Mahamudu Bawumia will unite the party with the assistance of Ken Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh and others to provide us with strong leadership,” he said.

He added “I want to thank every single NPP person that for the last 16 years …I have one more task to do, and that is all my strength all my energy to help Bawumia win the elections of 2024.

“Ghana cannot afford the return of NDC especially under the leadership of John Mahama. The election will not be easy and we need unity.”

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has won the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after being officially declared winner by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).

He polled a total of 118,210 votes out of 193,346 to become the winner.

His votes represent 61.47 percent of the total valid votes cast.

His closest contender was Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who polled a total of 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 percent to come second.

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto polled 1,459, representing 0.76 percent to come third.

He was followed by former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, who polled a total of 781, representing 0.41 percent.

Per the results of the primaries, the Vice President will lead the ruling party into next year’s elections.

His major hurdle will be facing a former president, John Dramani Mahama, who was elected last December as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The two have faced off on several political campaign platforms but in different capacities.

In the run-up to the 2008 elections, they were both running mates. Dr Bawumia was assisting Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while Mr Mahama was assisting the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, who won a third vote in Tain Constituency to win the elections.

In the 2012, 2016 and 2020 elections, Mr Mahama led the NDC while Dr Bawumia remained running mate to Mr Akufo-Addo.

Come 2024, the two will face off as the Presidential Candidates of the two major political parties in Ghana in what many have described as critical in the history of Ghana – a candidate seeking a return and one seeking to go a notch higher on the political ladder.