Kennedy Agyapong earns bargaining power at Bawumia’s dinner table

The blunt-speaking Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, last Saturday, obtained not just a bragging right in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), but also a bargaining power at the dinner/negotiation table of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, after pulling 37.4percent of the valid votes cast against the number two man’s 61.47percent.

Kennedy Kwame Ohene Agyapong’s 71,991 votes at the party’s presidential primary versus Dr Bawumia’s 11,8210, has made the legislator a force to reckon with within the NPP’s internal matters, henceforward.

Bawumia was predicted from the start to win the presidential primary he, however, failed to meet the target of 70 to 80percent set by members of his campaign team.

His 61.43percent, despite several MPs, Ministers and other appointees throwing their support behind him, means the NPP is facing a difficult election in 2024.

Indeed, many see the outgoing MP cashing in on the outcome of the flagbearer contest by getting the Akufo-Addo government to pay all the monies owed him from procurement contracts as well as giving him unfettered access to more juicy deals to get his endorsement for Dr Bawumia’s 2024 election campaign, keep him busy and quiet.

Mr Agyapong, is loud and very good at blackmailing people to be allowed to have his way.

Ahead of the November 4, internal elections, Mr Agyapong, had talked about how the Akufo-Addo government is heavily indebted to him from contract deals he was personally awarded and those given to others, but had to be funded by him because the beneficiaries had no money to execute them.

A total of 193339 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 192, 441 with 898 votes rejected. Turnout was 94.63percent from which the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Afriyie Akoto, placed a distant third polling 1459 votes representing 0.76percent, while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 781 representing 0.41percent.

But notwithstanding Dr Bawumia’s victory, the outcome of the contest revealed some constituency and regional dynamics, including anger and despondency at the Akufo-Addo government, particularly in the urban areas.

For instance, in the Greater Accra Region, Ken Agyapong, who had campaigned on poverty and neglect of the NPP’s grassroots, pulled a whopping 17, 282 votes to challenge Dr Bawumia’s 19,002 votes.

Ken had beaten Bawumia at Ayawaso West Wuogon, Tema Central, Krowor and Ledzokuku constituencies.

In the Western Region, Ken, had done well in Ahanta West, Shama, Wassa East, Kwesimintsim, Essikado-Ketan

In the Central Region,Ken did well inGomoa East, Gomoa Central and Abura / Asebu / Kwamankese constituencies.

In the Ashanti Region, he had the New Edubiase constituency and Obuasi West constituency.

In the Upper East Region,he wontheZebilla and Binduri constituencies.

Eastern Region,Afram Plains, Lower Manya Krobo Odumase, Upper Manya Krobo Asesewa, Upper West Akim-Adeiso constituencies.

A leading member of the governing NPP and cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has conceded that the party has a lot of work to do to win the 2024 general elections and break the 8.

Gabby, who visited the constituency of President Akufo-Addo in Kyibi, expressed satisfaction with the process and commended the delegates for overwhelmingly voting for Vice President Bawumia.

He mentioned that the overwhelming support and love shown to the Vice President, indicates the massive confidence people have in the government.

“When I got here, it was peaceful, and it is the president’s constituency, and they have voted overwhelmingly for the Vice President. They came out to vote massively for the Vice President, and it shows that they have confidence in the government,” Gabby told the media.

“We have a lot of work to do to break the eight-year cycle, but it starts with massively endorsing the candidate so that we don’t encounter problems,” he emphasized further.