NDC plans bottom-up development agenda, says Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, says the party is committed to executing a bottom-up development agenda, aimed at uplifting the lives of Ghanaians, particularly those in the informal sector.

Speaking at a durbar for traders at the Winneba market during her campaign tour, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, emphasized that the NDC’s development strategy focuses on the needs and concerns of everyday citizens.

“You are the reason we are coming back to government to rescue this country from collapse. Our development plan is to ensure that you get the benefit of good governance.” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated.

Highlighting the NDC’s objectives, she assured the audience that the party intends to continue building markets, schools, hospitals, and roads, but with added focus on directly benefiting informal sector workers, including traders.

“This time we shall do more to directly impact informal sector workers like you traders,” she added.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, also announced the introduction of several initiatives, including a Women’s Development Bank, designed to empower female traders and support small-scale enterprises run by women.

She noted the importance of women’s financial progress, stating that the welfare of women has been prioritised in their development plan because their rise benefits not only households but society as a whole.

As part of the broader vision for economic growth, she outlined a 24-hour economic policy aimed at job creation and wealth generation for Ghanaians.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the people of Winneba to support this vision by turning out in large numbers to vote for the NDC in the upcoming elections.

“With your support, we can ensure that Ghana returns to the path of progress.”