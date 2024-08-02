NDC promises to revitalize fisheries Sector under Mahama’s leadership- Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to restore the fisheries sector’s profitability if the NDC returns to power.

Addressing enthusiastic supporters in Moree during her campaign tour on Thursday, she criticized the current government’s policies, which she claims have severely impacted artisanal fisherfolks.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the escalating costs of essential fishing supplies, such as outboard motors and premix fuel, as significant hurdles facing local fishermen under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

“Artisanal fisherfolks are struggling; these challenges were not present when we introduced supportive measures during our time in office,” she said, referencing the NDC’s previous administration.

She further explained that fishermen in the past benefited from subsidized equipment, making it easier for them to thrive in their profession.

“When the NDC was in power, affordability was a reality for fishermen,” Opoku-Agyemang stated.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang expressed her perplexity over the newly implemented requirement for fishermen to present a Ghana card to access necessary resources for their trade, questioning, “Do fishes in the sea know anything about Ghana cards?”

Her remarks aimed to illustrate what she sees as unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles hindering the livelihood of fisherfolk.

Promising a transformative approach, Professor. Opoku-Agyemang asserted that a future NDC government would decentralize and subsidize the supply of premix fuel and outboard motors, thereby easing financial burdens for local fishermen.

She rallied her audience to turn out in large numbers to support Mahama in the upcoming December 7 elections, emphasizing the NDC’s commitment to creating more opportunities across sectors, particularly for those whose livelihoods depend on fishing.