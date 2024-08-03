Mahama attends episcopal ordination of new catholic bishop for Wa

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Friday participated in the episcopal and ordination ceremony of the Most Reverend Francis Bomansaan, M, AFR, as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wa.

Bishop Bomansaan, born on January 19, 1962, in Kaleo, has had a long and impressive career as a Catholic priest. He took his final oath in the Society of the Missionaries of Africa in 1990 and has served as a parish priest in various locations since then.

Former President Mahama, also the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his appreciation to the Catholic Church for its support of the nation. He congratulated the newly ordained Bishop and urged him to use his position to pray for the country, especially as Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections.

Mahama called for a fair and transparent electoral process, citing recent unrest in Ghana’s neighbouring countries as an example of what must be avoided. He emphasised the importance of protecting democracy and peaceful coexistence.

The former President’s presence at the ceremony highlights his strong relationship with the Catholic Community. He used the occasion to remember the late Cardinal Richard Kuuia Cardinal Baawobr fondly.