Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP’s call for disqualification

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit that sought the disqualification of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decision came after a five-member panel of the Supreme Court concluded that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which filed the suit, lacked the legal standing to initiate such an action.

The panel, presiding over the case on Friday, May 26, 2023, emphasised that the PDP is not a member of the APC, therefore negating its capacity to bring forth the suit.

The PDP had based its case on allegations that Kashim Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate violated several provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, including sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2).

The opposition party argued that Shettima’s simultaneous candidacy for the position of vice-president and the Borno Central senatorial seat was in clear violation of the law.

However, with the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the APC candidates, their eligibility to run for the respective positions has been reaffirmed.

Consequently, one more obstacle to Tinubu and Shettima’s inauguration has been overcome.