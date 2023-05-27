Gory scenes as Nissan Sentra, Hyundai mini-bus and Honda Accord crash at Ritz Junction

Three vehicles are reported to have crashed at Ritz Junction in Madina, a suburb of the nation’s capital, Accra.

According to journalist Kojo Akoto Boateng, the vehicles involved in the crash include a Nissan Sentra, a Hyundai mini-bus and a Honda Accord.

In a post shared on Facebook on Saturday, May 27, 2023, Boateng indicated that the drivers of the Honda Accord and the Nissan Sentra were seriously injured and were rushed to hospitals nearby.

“Three vehicles involved in a crash/accident at Ritz Junction. A Nissan Sentra with registration number GE 1381 15, a Honda Accord with registration number GE 770 19 and a Hyundai mini-bus with registration number GW 6586 18.

“The drivers of the Accord and Sentra have been rushed to the hospital, that are in a bad state. If you know the drivers or owners check with the Ga East, UGMC or 37 Military Hospitals. Pray,” parts of the post read.

The post also had pictures from the scene of the crash, which showed all three vehicles badly damaged.

The front bumper and bonnet of the mini-bus were completely destroyed.

The windscreen, bonnet, and bumper of the Accord were also destroyed.

The Nissan Sentra had its boot, rear bumper, exhaust pipe, and badge ripped off.

The journalist added that the victims were transported to the Ga East, UGMC, and 37 Military Hospitals.