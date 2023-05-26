Kobbie Mainoo named Manchester United Young Player of the Year

English-born Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Boateng Mainoo, has been named Manchester United’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season.

The 18-year-old received the award during Man United’s Premier League game against Chelsea on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

Mainoo made his maiden appearance for the first team in the League Cup over Charlton Athletic back in January but has been unavailable for the latter part of the season due to injury.

The midfielder also had two more games for Erik ten Hag’s side against Reading and Leicester City in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively.

He wins the award for the first time taking over from Argentine international Alejandro Garnacho, who also won it last season before becoming a first-team regular this season.

Earlier this month, the Man United manager tipped the youngster to follow in the footsteps of the Argentine as he chases regular first-team chances.

“We want to develop players into the first team. So I think we are also in a good way in that perspective: Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo is also on his way. There is a pathway to the first team – but they have to deserve it,” Ten Hag told the media.

The youngster is highly regarded by the club and would slowly be integrated into the team to ensure his development goes to plan. He played a vital role in United’s FA Youth Cup win last year.

He also signed a new long-term contract at the club in February 2023 having only signed his first professional contract in May 2022.

Mainoo, despite playing for England’s youth teams, is still eligible to play for Ghana.