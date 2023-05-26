Boakye Agyarko first to pick NPP nomination forms, followed by Addai Nimoh, Agyepong & Apraku

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations, as scheduled, for interested members to pick forms to contest its presidential primaries.

Nominations were opened on Friday, May 26 and scheduled to close on Saturday, June 24.

On Friday, supporters of some key aspirants were at the party’s headquarters in Accra to pick the nomination forms for their idols.

Former Minister of Energy Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko was the first to have his supporters pick the forms.

“I think everybody has a strategy and the team of Boakye Agyarko also have our own strategy and we are very sure of emerging victorious,” Spokesperson Dr Benjamin Ashitey told journalists after picking the forms.

“We don’t mind the noises we are hearing around, we have a strategy and we are keeping to our strategy.”

They were followed by supporters of former Presidential Spokesperson and NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Mampong Member of Parliament Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Offinso North MP and Minister of Regional Cooperation and NEPAD Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.

Supporters of Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were among the first to be at the headquarters but were turned away to make payment at the bank and present a banker’s draft instead of a cheque.

Each aspirant paid GH¢50,000 for the nomination forms.

A special electoral college will in August select five candidates for the November 4 primaries if more than five aspirants pass the vetting session.