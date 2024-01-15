Kennedy Agyepong hits Asenso Boakye & Ex-Chief Justice with state land grab

In a startling revelation, controversial political figure Kennedy Agyepong, has accused Asenso Boakye and ex-Chief Justice Kwesi Aning Yeboah of illicitly acquiring juicy state lands, including the official residence of the late Justice Marfo Sau.

“The former Chief Justice and Asenso-Boakye should come and respond, what is happening to the house Justice Marfo-Sau was living in after his death?



“It is a state house and some people who want to take it were not even born but today because of positions they want to take it and come and brag,” he told some Bantama NPP delegates in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Kennedy Agyapong has dared the two to come out and defend themselves, saying he is willing to report the matter to the Special Prosecutor.



“We cannot sit down for some children to greedily arrogate Ghana’s properties that will not work.



“Let them take me to court, if they try me, I will be the one to report them to the Special Prosecutor. I have dared the former Chief Justice, he should come out and let us know, they have taken the house which Justice Marfo Saul was living in before his death,” he stated.



He further tasked flag bearers of the two main political parties, former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to look into the matter should any of them emerge winner in the 2024 presidential polls.



“I have a task for the vice president and Mahama. Whoever wins, whether the vice president or John Mahama, I will follow up on that house and make sure it is investigated because those who want to take that building were not even born,” he said.