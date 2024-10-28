US Ambassador hosts Mahama & NDC leaders

Last Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, hosted a meeting with former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama and high-ranking officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, and Director of Elections & IT, Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

The discussions, attended by 24 members of the diplomatic corps in Accra, centered on the NDC’s concerns about Ghana’s electoral system, rising corruption, and the challenges facing the country’s democracy.

The dialogue, provided the NDC leadership, an opportunity to present their perspectives on Ghana’s current political landscape and express concerns about transparency and fairness in the upcoming election cycle.

Mahama, articulated the NDC’s commitment to a free and fair electoral process, underscoring the importance of democratic integrity to maintain Ghana’s stability and uphold its reputation as a beacon of democracy in the region.

“I shared our party’s vision for a more prosperous and equitable Ghana and our commitment to strengthening democratic institutions,” Mahama said, adding that the meeting allowed for a “frank and productive discussion” on Ghana’s pressing political and developmental issues.

The diplomatic corps expressed interest in supporting Ghana’s democratic and developmental journey, signaling the international community’s commitment to safeguarding democratic values in the country.

The meeting with the US Embassy and Ambassador Palmer’s role in hosting the meeting, aligned with America’s ongoing support for transparent governance and accountable leadership in Ghana.

The NDC officials, also discussed Ghana’s economic trajectory and the party’s plans to address growing concerns over corruption, which they say has eroded public trust and impacted economic progress.

The dialogue emphasized the critical role of fair electoral processes and institutional strength in fostering a resilient democracy.

As Ghana prepares for its next election, Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2024 elections, said he was encouraged by the diplomatic community’s commitment to the nation’s democratic principles.

Mr Mahama last Saturday posted details of the meeting on his Facebook page.

He wrote “I held insightful discussions with twenty-four (24) members of the diplomatic corps in Accra last Thursday. The meeting, hosted by US Ambassador Virginia Palmer, provided an opportunity to present the NDC’s concerns about our electoral process, the rising issues of corruption, and the troubling trajectory of our cherished country’s democracy.

“Together with the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary Fifi Kwetey, and Director of Elections & IT Dr Edward Omane Boamah, we had a frank and productive discussion about Ghana’s challenges and the importance of free, fair, and transparent elections.

“I shared our party’s vision for a more prosperous and equitable Ghana and our commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.

“I am encouraged by the diplomatic community’s interest in Ghana and their dedication to supporting our democratic and developmental journey. Their insights and perspectives are crucial as we work together to build the Ghana we want for all Ghanaians.