Bawumia promises Oti university, bridge, sports infrastructure

In a campaign stop, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), promised significant developmental projects for the Oti Region.

Among the pledges, were the establishment of a university, the construction of a bridge over the Oti River, and the provision of an Astroturf for the region’s youth, marking a continued commitment to enhancing the infrastructure of one of the country’s six new regions, carved from the Volta Region in 2018 by the Akufo-Addo government.

Addressing the chiefs, religious leaders, and community members in Krachi East on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Dr Bawumia, announced the government’s intention to convert the Dambai Teacher Training College into a public university, underscoring the need for higher education accessibility within the region.

He expressed optimism that this move, would not only retain students within the region, but also spur economic growth.

“You need a university. The good news is that we are already on the way; Dambai Teacher Training is going to be upgraded into a university,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr Bawumia, pledged to construct a bridge over the Oti River, using part of a $2 billion loan facility from South Korea, a project that he claims will streamline trade and improve business opportunities in the region.

“The bridge over the Oti work is ongoing. By the grace of God, we have identified the Korean facility of two billion dollars to help with the bridge over the Oti,” he noted, indicating that this infrastructure could increase regional connectivity to border countries.

To boost recreational and sports facilities, Dr Bawumia, also assured that districts lacking Astroturf, would be prioritized, with the Oti Region among the targeted beneficiaries.

He pointed out that, the number of Astroturfs in Ghana, had increased significantly under the NPP’s tenure, from just three in 2017 to over 150 in 2024, promising further expansion if elected president.

“When we came to power in 2017, astro turfs were only three in the whole of Ghana and after eight years we have increased to one hundred and fifty. So when we come, districts without astro turf we will make sure everybody gets astro turf,” he assured.

The NPP flag bearer, also assured the chiefs and Muslim clerics as well as the clergy of building an Astroturf in the next few weeks.

The proposed projects, mark a significant commitment by the NPP to foster economic growth, education, and social development within the Oti Region, a focal point in Dr Bawumia’s campaign, to secure support in the December elections.

Ahead of Bawumia’s visit, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, the President of the Krachi Traditional Council, recently appealed to the government and education board to grant autonomy to Dambai College of Education (DACE) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Addressing students and tutors during the 17th congregation Dambai College of Education, Krachi-Wura, emphasized the importance of autonomy for DACE, citing its potential to become a leading institution for teacher education in the region.

The immediate past President of the Oti Region House of Chiefs, explained that the autonomy, would enable the school to make independent decisions, fostering innovation and growth.

Nana Besemuna III, added that this would lead to improved quality of education, increased accessibility for local students and enhanced economic development in the area.

He said by granting autonomy to DACE, the College, would become a leading institution for teacher education, benefiting the region and beyond.

Mr Vincent Mireku, a first-class graduate of DACE, re-echoed Krachi-Wura Nana Besemuna III’s call for the College to be granted full autonomy.

“Dambai College of Education stands out in terms of land size and infrastructure, making it an ideal institution for autonomy”, he stated.

Mr Mireku, urged stakeholders, the education ministry, the government, and other relevant institutions to support the call for autonomy, ensuring DACE reached full potential.