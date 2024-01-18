GeneralMajor 2

Two feared dead in ghastly accident in Adenta

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

At least two people are feared dead following a ghastly accident at the Adenta barrier involving a Hyundai commercial vehicle and an Oba branded cargo truck.

The incident occurred around 5.15am on Thursday (18 January) after one of the vehicles overtook a line of vehicles leading to a head-on collision.

Eyewitness account suggest one of the drivers and a passenger lost their lives instantly.

About ten passengers from the commercial vehicle were seriously injured and were being transferred to the nearest health facility for medical attention as at the time of filing this report.

