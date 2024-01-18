17 aspirants disqualified from contesting NPP January 27 primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disqualified 17 parliamentary aspirants from contesting in the upcoming January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries.

The decision was made during a National Executives Committee (NEC) meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the NPP, announced that 325 aspirants had been cleared to participate in the primaries, with 30 running unopposed.

Additionally, three aspirants voluntarily withdrew from the race.

Elections in the Nhyieso Constituency in the Ashanti Region are currently on hold due to a court injunction against the party.

However, elections in the Sunyani East Constituency in the Bono Region will proceed as the issues with the album have been rectified by the NEC.

Below is the list of candidates who have been cleared to contest.