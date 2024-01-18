Major 2Major Politics

17 aspirants disqualified from contesting NPP January 27 primaries

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disqualified 17 parliamentary aspirants from contesting in the upcoming January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries.

The decision was made during a National Executives Committee (NEC) meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the NPP, announced that 325 aspirants had been cleared to participate in the primaries, with 30 running unopposed.

Additionally, three aspirants voluntarily withdrew from the race.

Elections in the Nhyieso Constituency in the Ashanti Region are currently on hold due to a court injunction against the party. 

More Read

Suhum MP is hot over leaked audio

Asenso-Boakye was taking US$20,000 bribes at Jubilee House – Ken Agyapong alleges
OSP arrests Kofi Ofosu Nkansah for allegedly sharing money to NPP delegates
NPP primaries: Parliamentary aspirants to be vetted from Wednesday Jan. 3 to Friday Jan. 5

However, elections in the Sunyani East Constituency in the Bono Region will proceed as the issues with the album have been rectified by the NEC.

Below is the list of candidates who have been cleared to contest.

You Might Also Like

Suhum MP is hot over leaked audio

Asenso-Boakye was taking US$20,000 bribes at Jubilee House – Ken Agyapong alleges

OSP arrests Kofi Ofosu Nkansah for allegedly sharing money to NPP delegates

NPP primaries: Parliamentary aspirants to be vetted from Wednesday Jan. 3 to Friday Jan. 5

Share this Article
Previous Article Two feared dead in ghastly accident in Adenta
Next Article Of Akufo-Addo’s political pettiness & undemocratic actions
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

AI Governance Alliance calls for inclusive access to Advanced Artificial Intelligence
Business Major 4
NPP executives fall for Alan in Tempane and Garu 
Major 2 Politics
Of Akufo-Addo’s political pettiness & undemocratic actions
Feature Major 3
17 aspirants disqualified from contesting NPP January 27 primaries
Major 2 Major Politics
Lost your password?