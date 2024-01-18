Former Defence Minister Mark Woyongo passes on

A former Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Mark Owen Woyongo, has died.

The Woyongo Family head, Mr. Awini Zinge, confirmed the death in a statement on Thursday, January 18. Mr Woyongo was 74 years old.

The former Upper East Regional Minister who had been unwell for some time died on Wednesday, January 17 at the Bank of Ghana Hospital in Accra.

Mark Woyongo was MP for Navrongo Central from 2012 to 2016. He announced his retirement from politics, disclosing in December 2016 that he would not contest any political position again.

He was appointed the Upper East Regional Minister by late President John Evans Atta Mills in his government in 2009.

He was retained in that position by former President John Dramani Mahama following the death of President Mills.

In 2013, he was nominated by President Mahama for the position of Minister for Defence. He was later nominated for the position of Interior Minister in 2014 by President Mahama.