GeneralMajor 2

Tragic road accident claims two lives on Kumasi-Accra highway

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

In the early hours of Friday, February 09, 2024, a sorrowful incident unfolded along the Kumasi-Accra highway, resulting in the loss of two lives. 

The Ashanti Regional Fire Officer, confirmed the unfortunate news, revealing that the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station, promptly responded to a distress call regarding a collision at Ohene-Duampompo.

STNO II Abubakar Wadud, led the rescue team, reaching the accident scene at 0909 hours. 

The collision involved a Toyota RAV 4 (DV 5400J/2023), Hyundai Grace (GW 7281-22), and a Man Diesel Truck (AS 3714-10), leaving significant damage in its wake.

Despite their valiant efforts, the rescue team managed to retrieve two victims from the mangled vehicles. 

More Read

Two feared dead in ghastly accident in Adenta

Samira Bawumia involved in fatal road accident
Management: Wendy Shay is responding to treatment after accident
Tema Motorway turns deathtrap claiming one life everyday

Their prompt response and dedication showcased the commitment of the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station to serving and protecting the community in the face of roadway emergencies.

The Ashanti Regional PRO for the Fire Service filed the report, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and adherence to road safety measures to prevent such tragic accidents.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families affected by this heartbreaking incident.

You Might Also Like

Two feared dead in ghastly accident in Adenta

Samira Bawumia involved in fatal road accident

Management: Wendy Shay is responding to treatment after accident

Tema Motorway turns deathtrap claiming one life everyday

Share this Article
Previous Article John Mahama promises probe into US$300 million mess At PBC
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tragic road accident claims two lives on Kumasi-Accra highway
General Major 2
John Mahama promises probe into US$300 million mess At PBC
Business Major 1
Kaleo chieftaincy dispute lands in Supreme Court
General Major 1
Ghana loses over 500,000 hectares of cocoa farms
Business Major 1
Lost your password?