Tragic road accident claims two lives on Kumasi-Accra highway

In the early hours of Friday, February 09, 2024, a sorrowful incident unfolded along the Kumasi-Accra highway, resulting in the loss of two lives.

The Ashanti Regional Fire Officer, confirmed the unfortunate news, revealing that the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station, promptly responded to a distress call regarding a collision at Ohene-Duampompo.

STNO II Abubakar Wadud, led the rescue team, reaching the accident scene at 0909 hours.

The collision involved a Toyota RAV 4 (DV 5400J/2023), Hyundai Grace (GW 7281-22), and a Man Diesel Truck (AS 3714-10), leaving significant damage in its wake.

Despite their valiant efforts, the rescue team managed to retrieve two victims from the mangled vehicles.

Their prompt response and dedication showcased the commitment of the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station to serving and protecting the community in the face of roadway emergencies.

The Ashanti Regional PRO for the Fire Service filed the report, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and adherence to road safety measures to prevent such tragic accidents.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families affected by this heartbreaking incident.