KNUST student Jason Adjei urges Corporate Organizations to support brilliant but needy students

Mr Emmanuel Jason Asare Adjei, a final year student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) has called on Corporate Organizations and individuals with resources to support the financing of Brilliant but Needy students across the tertiary institutions in Ghana. 

The call by Mr Jason, was made during a speech he delivered at “Leadership Reflection Forum” organized by the University Students Association of Ghana on 9th February 2024 at CCB Auditorium, Knust. The theme for the programme was “Navigating Educational Policies for Tertiary Students in Ghana”. 

Mr Emmanuel Jason Asare Adjei comes from a family of Philanthropic Culture and through its Foundation known as the Victoria Foundation has helped so many vulnerable people across the Country including brilliant but needy students. 

According to Mr Jason, sustainable financing is one of the strong pillars of accessibility to tertiary education. He has therefore entreated the University Students Association of Ghana, National Union of Ghana Students, Ghana National Union of Technical Students, Ghana Union of Professional Students and others to effectively and efficiently work together with the Ghana Education Trust Fund(GETFUND), Students Loan Trust Fund, Scholarship Secretariat of Ghana and the CSR Wings of Corporate Organizations to provide the necessary support for Students.

Finally, Mr Jason concluded that, all tertiary students should be able to complete their education regardless of family and societal backgrounds and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that such a beautiful agenda happens.

Mr Emmanuel Jason Asare Adjei recently paid the School fees of about 11 KNUST students.

