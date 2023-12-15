Police recruit arrested with fake KNUST certificate

A police recruit at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), Pwalugu, has been arrested for allegedly using a fake Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) certificate.

Suspect Sadam Sumaila was arrested when he went to demand a rightful placement after he was given a constable rank.

A news brief by the Ghana Police Service received said he was assisting investigations.

It said the suspect, who had been under training since October 2023, presented a forged degree certificate claiming to have been issued by KNUST.

The brief said he had gone to the PPSTS’ administration to complain that he provided a degree certificate but was put in constable category and requested for same to be corrected.

The administration later detected the certificate was fake and arrested him.