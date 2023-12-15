GeneralMajor 3

Police recruit arrested with fake KNUST certificate

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

A police recruit at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), Pwalugu, has been arrested for allegedly using a fake Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) certificate.

Suspect Sadam Sumaila was arrested when he went to demand a rightful placement after he was given a constable rank.

A news brief by the Ghana Police Service received said he was assisting investigations.

It said the suspect, who had been under training since October 2023, presented a forged degree certificate claiming to have been issued by KNUST.

The brief said he had gone to the PPSTS’ administration to complain that he provided a degree certificate but was put in constable category and requested for same to be corrected.

More Read

I pamper and submit to my husband; but I’m not scared to criticize him – McBrown

Meet Miss Yvonne Osei Adobea, the first-ever female SRC President of KNUST
Education Minister calls an emergency meeting with VCs of UG, UCC, KNUST over unaccredited programmes
JCR system not abolished; only modified – KNUST clarifies

The administration later detected the certificate was fake and arrested him.

You Might Also Like

I pamper and submit to my husband; but I’m not scared to criticize him – McBrown

Meet Miss Yvonne Osei Adobea, the first-ever female SRC President of KNUST

Education Minister calls an emergency meeting with VCs of UG, UCC, KNUST over unaccredited programmes

JCR system not abolished; only modified – KNUST clarifies

Share this Article
Previous Article Battle for Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Robert Nicol face off in NPP primaries
Next Article NPP, NDC sceptical about EC’s 3pm closure for 2024 polls proposal
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

COCOBOD trial: Ex-CRIG boss schools court on fertilizer testing as he discredits claims by prosecution witnesses
Business Major 2
NPP, NDC sceptical about EC’s 3pm closure for 2024 polls proposal
Major 2 Politics
Police recruit arrested with fake KNUST certificate
General Major 3
Battle for Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Robert Nicol face off in NPP primaries
Major 2 Politics
Lost your password?