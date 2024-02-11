Uncertainty hangs over Ken Ofori-Atta in ministerial reshuffle

The Herald, has confirmed an imminent ministerial reshuffle by President Nana Akufo-Addo, sparking speculation about the extent of the upcoming changes within his government and uncertainty surrounding the future role of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who had become very unpopular.

While details remain undisclosed, insiders at the Presidency, have confirmed the potential shake-up without providing specific information on who might be affected.

In the past, the President has made minor changes to deputy ministers to address negative publicity, raising questions about the depth of the upcoming adjustments.

Insiders at the Presidency over the weekend, acknowledged the potential changes, but have kept details confidential regarding which ministers might be reassigned.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, suggested that President Akufo-Addo, might be succumbing to pressure from his political party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), hence the reshuffle.

The President has in recent days been under pressure from his party chiefs, including the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye alias “Nana B”, particularly regarding economic policies such as the 15percent VAT on electricity and the emissions tax.

He had said the taxes have made the NPP unattractive for the 2024 general election.

But specific calls for a reshuffle have grown, with NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, emphasizing the need for change to introduce new faces and perspectives into the government.

The imminent reshuffle, follows the NPP’s parliamentary primaries, which saw some ministers and deputies losing their bids to return to parliament.

Haruna Iddrisu, emphasized that if Akufo-Addo indeed opts for a reshuffle, it would be a result of party pressure, as the President has previously expressed his disinterest in such changes.

“If Akufo-Addo ever reshuffles, then he is yielding to pressure from his party because he himself has always said that he doesn’t believe in reshuffling,” he said.

Reshuffling has been a topic of discussion, with media reports anticipating this to be the most substantial restructuring since Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017.

Speculations, include the potential reassignment of the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah to the Sports Ministry, and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, taking charge of the Foreign Affairs portfolio.

Accra 100.5 FM, has hinted at five key ministries that might undergo changes: finance, information, foreign affairs, roads, and youth and sports. The station suggested that Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s move to foreign affairs might prompt changes in NPP leadership in parliament.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is expected to shift to the Sports Ministry, raising questions about the fate of the current Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

The Roads Ministry, led by Amoako Atta, is likely to see changes, and alterations are anticipated at the Finance Ministry, with uncertainty surrounding the future role of Ofori-Atta.

The impending reshuffle could also impact the Housing Ministry, currently headed by Francis Asenso-Boakye.

If implemented, this would be the second major reshuffle within two weeks, following the recent replacement of 24 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives as part of broader efforts to revitalize the system.

The changes are expected to be unveiled soon, with keen interest and speculation surrounding the potential impact on the administration’s effectiveness and political dynamics.