Meet Miss Yvonne Osei Adobea, the first-ever female SRC President of KNUST

History was made on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) elected its first-ever female SRC President, Miss Yvonne Osei Adobea.

Yvonne won against five contenders with 8,282 votes to beat her main contender, Abraham Rockson, who secured 4,568 votes.

After failing to win the SRC election last year, the third-year Sociology student managed to make a strong comeback.

Yvonne is an old student of Serwaa Nyarko Girls SHS in the Ashanti Region. She is the first female from a single-sex school to become SRC President.

Until her election, she served as a student activist against the abolishment of the University’s Junior Common Room system when violence erupted between the Unity Hall and the University Hall.

