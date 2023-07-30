Joyce Bawa Mogtari on behalf of Rosa Foundation presents 5-month supply of sanitary pads to Tamale Girls SHS

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to ex-president John Dramani Mahama, has presented a five-month supply of sanitary pads to 622 first-year students of the Tamale Girls Senior High School on behalf of the Rosa Foundation-Africa.

The foundation’s sanitary pads initiative aims to improve menstrual hygiene and reduce the risk of infection among young schoolgirls. Research has shown that some girls abandon school due to their inability to access menstrual products. Mrs Mogtari and her family foundation, have pledged to support the 622 students until they complete their three-year programme.

Mrs Mogtari emphasised the importance of menstrual products for young girls’ education and how such donations will reduce the financial burden on families. She urged the students to be disciplined, studious, and well-prepared for Ghana and Africa’s future.

The Rosa Foundation-Africa was founded to empower and promote the girl child, striving to do for others what they cannot do for themselves.

Over the years, the foundation has provided furniture for schools in the Upper West Region, Eastern and Savanna Regions and is donating sanitary supplies to girls in senior high schools.

Supported by Movie Producer and Actress Kafui Danku, officials of the Rosa Foundation- Africa and school management, Mrs Mogtari said the sanitary pads initiative is expected to positively impact the health, education, and well-being of countless girls and women in Ghana.