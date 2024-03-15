Three NPP ‘Mothers’ join Bawumia’s running mate list

…As selection assumes gender consideration

The decision as to who partners the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been plunged into gender considerations with three key female party members, being advertised for him to choose from.

For months now, the names of male party members, have been making the rounds as possible individuals the Vice-President is considering as his running mate, however, since last week that male-dominated argument, has changed with the introduction of three NPP mothers.

The names of Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekulful and Districts Assemblies Common Fund Administrator, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, have been on the front pages of most newspapers and other mainstream media platforms as female party members in good standing to partner the NPP flagbearer into the 2024 general elections.

Hitherto, those frequently mentioned were the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu, former EPA Boss, Henry Kwabena Kokofu and the esteemed clergyman and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah.

But the narrative has since changed with the introduction of the three top NPP ladies, who have all either served in Parliament or are still serving in Parliament and also held various appointments in government.

However, there is a strong campaign from within the party for Dr Bawumia to select a Running Mate from the Ashanti Region.

The argument is that, Bawumia being a Northerner needs an Asante to partner him for the political chemistry in the NPP to work.

But the Campaign Vice Chairman for the NPP’s 2024 Flagbearer, Nana Akomea, has revealed that the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will announce his running mate by May.

According to him, currently, the flagbearer of the party, has not settled on any candidate yet contrary to some media reports suggesting that certain personalities have been settled on.

On November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr Bawumia, clinched the NPP’s flagbearer position, setting the stage for the upcoming December polls.

While, Dr Bawumia has yet to officially unveil his running mate for the impending elections, analysts have been busy speculating on potential candidates.

However, Nana Akomea, reacting to the issue on Peace FM Tuesday, after the announcement of Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramini Mahama, added that Dr Bawumia is an extremely analytical person and consults broadly on issues, so “he would be taking the views of people he knows and when he is ready when the time comes, he would pick the right man.”

Nana Akomea further noted that ‘’When you look at the dynamics of the 2024 elections, the current NPP has majority seats in the Northern Region. We have 16; they have 15. When you look at the trajectory of the presidential votes now, we have about 14 constituencies; they have 17. When you look at where we’ve come from to be the majority in parliamentary seats and the presidential. That was done with Bawumia as a running mate, so today he is a presidential candidate…

He explained that, the choice of the running mate is left to the flagbearer, adding that he will consider a lot of factors like gender, origin, originality, and personality before naming the one he wants.

Meanwhile, seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. who was on the programme blasted those playing ethnic cards in the choice of a running mate for Dr Bawumia.

But Kwesi Pratt is against this political trend, stressing ethnicity should play no vital role in the selection of a Running Mate.

“If you pick an Asante, how does that resolve the economic problems confronting us? How does it bring down the inflation? How does that improve the value of the cedi?”

“If you are from the Eastern Region and love your country and have a vision to help in the development of the country and you and the presidential candidate are compatible…why not? Why should your coming from the Eastern Region be a qualification?”, he questioned.

He advised the Vice President, to choose a person who could complement his vision.

“He should look for competence. He should look for people with party history. He should select from among those who are able to do the work and stop those regionalism, ethnicity and so forth. It is all nonsensical”, he said on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning programme.

Below are the profiles of the three ladies thrown into the running mate race.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare: