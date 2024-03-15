Three NPP ‘Mothers’ join Bawumia’s running mate list

…As selection assumes gender consideration
The decision as to who partners the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been plunged into gender considerations with three key female party members, being advertised for him to choose from.
For months now, the names of male party members, have been making the rounds as possible individuals the Vice-President is considering as his running mate, however, since last week that male-dominated argument, has changed with the introduction of three NPP mothers.
The names of Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekulful and Districts Assemblies Common Fund Administrator, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, have been on the front pages of most newspapers and other mainstream media platforms as female party members in good standing to partner the NPP flagbearer into the 2024 general elections.
Hitherto, those frequently mentioned were the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu, former EPA Boss, Henry Kwabena Kokofu and the esteemed clergyman and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah.
But the narrative has since changed with the introduction of the three top NPP ladies, who have all either served in Parliament or are still serving in Parliament and also held various appointments in government.
However, there is a strong campaign from within the party for Dr Bawumia to select a Running Mate from the Ashanti Region.
The argument is that, Bawumia being a Northerner needs an Asante to partner him for the political chemistry in the NPP to work.
But the Campaign Vice Chairman for the NPP’s 2024 Flagbearer, Nana Akomea, has revealed that the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will announce his running mate by May.
According to him, currently, the flagbearer of the party, has not settled on any candidate yet contrary to some media reports suggesting that certain personalities have been settled on.
On November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr Bawumia, clinched the NPP’s flagbearer position, setting the stage for the upcoming December polls.
While, Dr Bawumia has yet to officially unveil his running mate for the impending elections, analysts have been busy speculating on potential candidates.
However, Nana Akomea, reacting to the issue on Peace FM Tuesday, after the announcement of Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramini Mahama, added that Dr Bawumia is an extremely analytical person and consults broadly on issues, so “he would be taking the views of people he knows and when he is ready when the time comes, he would pick the right man.”
Nana Akomea further noted that ‘’When you look at the dynamics of the 2024 elections, the current NPP has majority seats in the Northern Region. We have 16; they have 15. When you look at the trajectory of the presidential votes now, we have about 14 constituencies; they have 17. When you look at where we’ve come from to be the majority in parliamentary seats and the presidential. That was done with Bawumia as a running mate, so today he is a presidential candidate…
He explained that, the choice of the running mate is left to the flagbearer, adding that he will consider a lot of factors like gender, origin, originality, and personality before naming the one he wants.
Meanwhile, seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. who was on the programme blasted those playing ethnic cards in the choice of a running mate for Dr Bawumia.
But Kwesi Pratt is against this political trend, stressing ethnicity should play no vital role in the selection of a Running Mate.
“If you pick an Asante, how does that resolve the economic problems confronting us? How does it bring down the inflation? How does that improve the value of the cedi?”
“If you are from the Eastern Region and love your country and have a vision to help in the development of the country and you and the presidential candidate are compatible…why not? Why should your coming from the Eastern Region be a qualification?”, he questioned.
He advised the Vice President, to choose a person who could complement his vision.
“He should look for competence. He should look for people with party history. He should select from among those who are able to do the work and stop those regionalism, ethnicity and so forth. It is all nonsensical”, he said on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning programme.
Below are the profiles of the three ladies thrown into the running mate race.
Akosua Frema Osei-Opare:
As the current Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, stands out as a leading candidate for the position of running mate.
Akosua Frema Osei Opare, born in 1948, is a female Ghanaian politician.
She had her bachelor’s degree in home science from the University of Ghana. She proceeded to the University of Guelph for a Masters in Food Science.
Frema is married with four children.
Frema lectured at the University of Ghana at the Department of Home Science from 1976-1982.
She eventually became the Head of Department. She has also worked with the United Nations in the Women In Fisheries project in various capacities in Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo and Namibia.
Frema, from 2005-2008, worked under the government of President John Agyekum Kufuor, as the Deputy Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment.
She also once served a two-term office as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon.
With a wealth of experience in governance and administration, coupled with her role at the heart of the NPP’s operations, Osei-Opare, presents a compelling choice.
However, questions regarding her age may cast some doubts on her eligibility, as some people have said.
Irene Naa Torshie:
Another name that has surfaced prominently in discussions is Irene Naa Torshie, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund.
With a background in grassroots development and public service, Torshie, brings a wealth of experience to the table.
Her selection would also align with the party’s strategy of choosing candidates from swing regions.
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful:
Born on October 20, 1964, a certified legal expert, women’s rights activist, and technology advocate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, brings a wealth of experiences to the table.
She is currently the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, and also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West.
Beyond her political prowess, she champions the government’s infrastructure programme for the ICT sector, focusing on digitalization, e-government services, and fostering local tech start-ups.
Owusu-Ekuful holds a certificate in Government Integrity from the International Law Institute, Washington DC, a Project Management and Planning Certificate from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, and a Masters in Conflict Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.
She is a lawyer, women’s rights activist, technology advocate and a product of the University Of Ghana And The Ghana School Of Law.
Known for her outspokenness and advocacy on various issues, Ursula’s inclusion on the shortlist reflects her prominence within the party.
The potential selection of any of these three women as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‘s running mate, would mark a significant milestone in Ghanaian politics, breaking traditional gender barriers and signalling a commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the NPP.
While speculation continues to swirl around the eventual choice, it is clear that the decision will not only impact the outcome of the upcoming elections, but also shape the trajectory of Ghanaian politics for years to come.