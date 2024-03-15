Akufo-Addo orders Jubilee House workers  to reject Anti-Gay Bill from Parliament

Information gathered by The Herald from the seat of government; The Jubilee House, is that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has directed that nobody from his office, should receive the Proper Human Sexual Right and Ghanaian Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill passed by Parliament on February 27, 2024.

On three occasions, Parliament tried to submit the Bill to the Presidency for Mr Akufo-Addo’s assent, but the officials from the legislative arm of government, were sent away with the document.

Interestingly, the President had accepted the Witchcraft Accusations Bill and legislation against the death penalty which, like the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, were passed by Parliament through a private member’s sponsorship, but had not received a presidential assent on the claim that they impose a financial burden on the public purse.

The bill, imposes a prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQI+. It also imposes a maximum five-year jail term for forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups.

This paper’s sources indicate that, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, the Clerk of Parliament, has made several attempts to deliver the bill to the President to append his signature to come into effect as a law, but nobody was available at the Presidency to receive the bill from him

The Herald’s checks showed that the last attempt made by the Clerk of Parliament was March 11, 2024, but was told that the President through the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has directed that, nobody from his office, should receive the bill prohibiting LGBTQ+ activities.

The bill, if assented by the president, would punish those who take part in LGBTQ sexual acts, as well as those who promote the rights of gay, lesbian or other non-conventional sexual or gender identities with time in prison.

The bill also proposes a jail term of up to 10 years for anyone involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy campaigns aimed at children.

It also encourages the public to report members of the LGBTQ+ community to authorities for “necessary action”.

Interestingly, Amnesty International (AI) and its partner, Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) Centre, led by its country director, Genevieve Partington, have paid a courtesy call on the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General to discuss some human rights issues in Ghana.

On the Witchcraft Accusations Bill, she expressed concern with the continued prevalence of witchcraft accusations in Ghana, saying “such accusations often lead to violence, discrimination and human rights abuses against innocent individuals, particularly elderly women.”

She called on President Akufo-Addo, to protect people from being physically and mentally abused because of witchcraft accusations.

She urged the government to take decisive action to address this issue, “including implementing comprehensive awareness campaigns, providing support services for victims, and enforcing laws to hold perpetrators accountable.”

On Death Penalty, Francis Nyantakyi, board chair of AI Ghana, expressed concern on the President’s refusal to sign the Armed Forces bill Amendment to abolish the death penalty.

He said the death penalty was violating fundamental human rights and the President’s refusal to sign the bill into law threatened to undermine Ghana’s progress in upholding human rights standards.

He further inquired on the necessary steps to take to reintroduce the bill to parliament and how Non-Governmental Organisations could support to ensure its final abolishment.

He expressed the need to commute the sentences of those on death row to life sentences and inquired the steps to be taken for and how CSO’s could support.

Other human rights issues such as prison conditions and over-crowding were highlighted by the partner CSO’s in attendance.

They inquired on the progress made so far on the Community Sentencing Bill to reduce overcrowding in prisons and improve methods of reform for offenders.

Madam Partington, urged the office of the AG to take immediate action to address those human rights concerns, adding that upholding human rights was not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative that defined our commitment to justice and equality for all.

She expressed AI’s readiness to collaborate with government and other stakeholders to advance human rights in Ghana and ensure that every individual lived with dignity and respect.