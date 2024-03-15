UK Authorities investigate prominent Ghanaian figure over big money movement

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has brought to light an alleged incident, where authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) are investigating the irregular movement of millions of pounds sterling through the country.

In a post dated March 13, 2024, on X, Simons described the situation as “dark rumors,” implicating a “politically exposed Ghanaian bigshot.”

His post stated: “There are dark rumors circulating in Accra regarding a politically exposed Ghanaian figure encountering issues with British airport customs over the movement of millions of sterling without the required paperwork.

There is a frantic search for reliable sources underway.”

Commenters, have expressed concerns about the prevalence of corruption in Ghana.

Additionally, some have referenced a video featuring former pro-government journalist and now with Class FM, Kwaku Annan, formerly of Net2 TV, making allegations about fund transfers out of the country and demanding answers from National Security.

Sources insist on the accuracy of their information, claiming that the Akufo-Addo government has intervened, treating it as a national security matter.

This paper, has commenced investigations to obtain contacts and documents that can substantiate these claims.