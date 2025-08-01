GeneralMajor 2

TDC MD demands retraction and apology from 3news.com over ‘defamatory’ publication

The Managing Director of TDC Ghana Ltd,  Courage Makafui Nunekpeku, is demanding an immediate retraction and apology from online news portal 3news.com, following what he describes as a defamatory publication against him.

In a letter addressed to the media outlet by his legal representatives, Machel Stanley, Mr Nunekpeku, expressed deep concern over a story published on July 31, 2025, titled: “TDC boss sued over alleged land grab as secret night-work videos emerge!” on www.3news.com.

According to the letter, the publication makes several false and damaging allegations, including claims that Mr Nunekpeku is spearheading a construction project on unlawfully seized land for personal benefit, allegedly supported by military personnel.

“These allegations are entirely false, unfounded and lack any credible evidence,” the letter stressed. “They are presented as established fact, despite being based on unproven claims in a pending lawsuit, and have caused severe harm to our client’s reputation as a respected professional and public servant.”

The legal team has, therefore demanded that 3news.com issue an immediate and prominent public retraction of the article, clarifying that the allegations remain unproven, and correcting what they describe as a false narrative.

The letter further instructs the media house to remove the article from all its platforms, including its website and social media pages, and to desist from publishing or re-publishing the alleged defamatory statements in any future reports or discussions.

“Should you fail to comply with the above demand within 72 hours, we have our client’s instructions to commence a defamation action against you, seeking damages for reputational harm and other related losses, without further notice,” the lawyers warned.

Meanwhile, the Head of Communication at TDC, has also denied ever granting an interview to the media outlet, as claimed in the contested publication.

