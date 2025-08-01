GeneralMajor 1

AG shoots down rights abuse claims over high bail demands

3 Min Read
3 Min Read
AG/Dominic Ayine/EOCO

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, has pushed back against claims that Ghana’s investigative agencies are abusing the rights of citizens in the course of their anti-corruption work, particularly under the “Recover All Loots” initiative.

His comments were in direct response to concerns raised by Alhassan Tampuli, a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, over the high bail terms imposed by agencies such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Addressing the Committee, Ayine dismissed suggestions that the investigative agencies under his watch are overstepping their boundaries or infringing on the rights of suspects.

“I don’t want the impression to be given that those agencies under my watch that are in charge of the fight against corruption are abusing the rights of our citizens,” he said.

He pointed out that the bail conditions reflect the magnitude of the financial crimes being investigated, often involving embezzled sums in the tens of millions of Ghana cedis.

More Read

Dominic Ayine/Adu Boahene/Confidential Bank Transactions Released in Court

We have all the evidence — Ayine challenges Adu Boahene’s defence

EOCO nails Nigerian trafficker in landmark human trafficking and money laundering case
Adamus Resources CEO dismisses fraud allegations as baseless
Yakubu Abanga denies involvement in illegal mining, dares accusers to provide evidence

“When an organised crime office arrests somebody on suspicion of the commission of a crime and sets a bail, usually there will be an outcry that the bail terms are huge. It is also because the monies they steal are also huge,” Ayine stated.

He gave an example to illustrate the point, stating that if a suspect is believed to have embezzled GHC70 million, it would be unreasonable to expect bail to be set at GHC1 million.

“The purpose of bail is to ensure that the person is available to go to trial. If the person escapes the jurisdiction, we should be able to rely on what has been stolen,” he argued.

Ayine, who has a background in human rights and public interest litigation, reiterated that bail is not meant to be punitive but to secure the attendance of suspects at trial. However, he stressed that the value of the bail must be proportional to the gravity of the offence and the amount allegedly stolen.

The “Recover All Loots” operation has in recent months led to high-profile investigations into public sector corruption and misappropriation of funds. While it has received public support in some quarters, critics have questioned the transparency and fairness of the process, especially regarding how bail sums are determined.

You Might Also Like

We have all the evidence — Ayine challenges Adu Boahene’s defence

EOCO nails Nigerian trafficker in landmark human trafficking and money laundering case

Adamus Resources CEO dismisses fraud allegations as baseless

Yakubu Abanga denies involvement in illegal mining, dares accusers to provide evidence

Share this Article
Previous Article Adom Otchere/OSP/GACL OSP justifies bail conditions for Paul Adom-Otchere
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

AG/Dominic Ayine/EOCO
AG shoots down rights abuse claims over high bail demands
General Major 1
Adom Otchere/OSP/GACL
OSP justifies bail conditions for Paul Adom-Otchere
General Major 1
Ablakwa/Tong Defa/Aflao Market
Ablakwa, Chinese Ambassador visit Aflao site for $30m ultramodern market project
General Major 1
Jihadis/Cattle/Ghana/West Africa
Jihadis selling rustled cattle in Ghana
General Major 1
Lost your password?