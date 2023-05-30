Supreme Court convicts Michael Kpessah-Whyte for contempt of court

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu has convicted Professor Michael Kpessah-Whyte for contempt of court on Tuesday, May 30

This was after he scandalised the apex court.

The bench is currently deliberating over what sentence to give after the mitigating prayer by lawyers for Prof. Kpessah Whyte.

Prof Kpessah-Whyte initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of scandalising the court but later pleaded guilty with an explanation.

He had referred to the Supreme Court as a “Stupid Court” in a tweet, a comment which attracted the concept of court charge against him.

Dr. Kpessa-Whyte later clarified that he did not intend to scandalise the Supreme Court and apologised accordingly.

He stated that he had no reason to slander the court and acknowledged any pain or discomfort his tweets may have caused the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court, and the entire judiciary.

“Please permit me to state unequivocally that I have no reason to slander our Supreme Court, and I hereby sincerely apologise unreservedly for any pain and discomfort my tweets may have caused the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court, and the entire judiciary.