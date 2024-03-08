Kpessa-Whyte applauds Jane Naana’s selection as NDC’s Running Mate

In a noteworthy endorsement, Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has expressed his approval of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) choice for the role of running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

In a post shared on X, dated Friday, March 8, 2024, Prof. Kpessa-Whyte conveyed his belief that Prof Opoku-Agyemang, is poised to become a “truth-speaking and honest Vice President of Ghana.”

The former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, further expressed his conviction that Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s tenure would usher in a restoration of values crucial to the nation’s well-being.

According to him, she is anticipated to bring back dignity, integrity, honesty, modesty, and humility to the esteemed office of the Vice President.

In emphasizing the significance of these values, Prof. Kpessa-Whyte, asserted that they had been compromised in the past, falling victim to the detrimental influence of deceit and lies.

However, he expressed optimism that with Prof Opoku-Agyemang in the role, these values would be revitalized and reinstated for the greater benefit of Ghana.

“Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman will be a truth-speaking and honest Vice President of Ghana. She will return dignity, integrity, honesty, modesty, and humility to that high office. These values, which were sacrificed on the altar of deceit and lies will be revived & restored”, wrote Prof Kpessa-Whyte.

The NDC on Thursday announced Prof. Opoku-Agyeman as the running mate for John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a press release dated Thursday, March 7, and signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwettey, the party highlighted Prof. Opoku-Agyeman’s distinguished career as an academic and leader, emphasising her dedication to education and public service.

The nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyeman, according to the party, reflects the NDC’s steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

The statement further emphasised that Prof. Opoku-Agyeman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC’s presidential ticket.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) proudly announces the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate to the party’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 presidential elections.”

“Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a distinguished academic and leader renowned for her dedication to education and public service.

“Having served as Minister for Education and as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana.”

“Her nomination underscores the NDC’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles.

Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC’s presidential ticket,” an excerpt of the party’s statement said.