Food poisoning engulfs deputy finance minister’s death

The unexpected and tragic demise of John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, has sparked speculation and conversations in various circles, including his close friends who are now disclosing private discussions they had with him before his passing.

Reports surrounding the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, suggest that he succumbed to a brief illness, while others claim he had been grappling with a case of food poisoning.

But there are those reading supernatural element behind his death, showing also a video of a lady and a man, who angrily stormed a vast project site shouting and raining insults on the MP for “stealing” a parcel of land he had begged for at Ejisu for a government project, but ended up appropriating the land. They feel the curses might have resulted in his death.

However, the poisoning allegations have gained significant attention, especially with several videos circulating, notably featuring Captain Smart (Blessed Godsbrain Smart) of Accra-based Onua FM/TV, asserting that John Kumah, was poisoned in Kumasi.

Captain Smart’s videos which were from several months before the ex-Deputy Finance Minister’s death, went on to insist that, both Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias “Chairman Wontumi”, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and John Kumah, had consumed the same poisoned meal, but Chairman Wontumi’s reaction was swift, while John Kumah had to seek medical treatment in India.

The videos did not give the exact location where the poisoned food was eaten and who cooked it. However, it remains unclear, why Mr Kumah, did not dispel Captain Smart’s claims when he had every opportunity to do so.

But another prominent Ghanaian journalist, Gordon Asare-Bediako, also weighed into the death, sharing on Facebook that about six months ago, he had heard allegations that John Kumah had been poisoned through food.

Although, Kumah never confirmed the alleged poisoning, he did reveal to Asare-Bediako that he was battling an unknown ailment. Asare-Bediako, expressed his condolences, acknowledging Kumah as a good man and recognizing the ephemeral nature of life.

Mr Asare-Bediako, is the Managing editor of ABCNews and also works for Wontumi Radio and Television in Accra.

He wrote “About 6 months ago, I heard that my brother John Kumah, had allegedly been poisoned through food. Since then, he’s never been himself. Although he didn’t confirm the alleged poisoning, he confirmed to me that he was battling an unknown ailment. He succumbed eventually as all mortals would do once. You were such a good man. Life is indeed, ephemeral. Rest Well Okatakyie”.

Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, provided insights into Kumah’s recent health status during an interviews with Accra-based Joy FM.

Osei-Mensah, disclosed that he had met Kumah recently during a courtesy call with the new Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam. During this meeting, Kumah. revealed to him that he had just returned from Germany after undergoing medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding John Kumah’s death are now under scrutiny, with friends, journalists, and public figures sharing insights and concerns about the potential role of food poisoning in this unfortunate incident. Investigations are expected to shed light on the true cause of his sudden demise.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has since paid tribute to the late Deputy Minister for Finance.

Unnamed family sources have confirmed that the 45-year-old MP passed away after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and six children.

In a statement released yesterday, President Akufo-Addo expressed deep sadness, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah, whose untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst.”

He recalled his close relationship with Kumah, both during his time as Leader of the Opposition and as President, and praised Kumah’s warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others.

“His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo, also highlighted Kumah’s distinguished service as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), which led to his promotion to Deputy Minister for Finance. He praised Kumah’s expertise, skill, compassion, and empathy in his role.

“His efforts were instrumental in advancing Government’s economic agenda, and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society. He was a Ghanaian patriot par excellence,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo, extended his deepest condolences to Kumah’s wife, children, family, and the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency and across the nation.

“May God bless him, and allow his soul to rest in perfect peace in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again,” he added.

The NPP in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua expressed sadness at the loss of the Deputy Finance Minister and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, particularly his wife and children, as well as the people of Ejisu.

In honour of his memory, the Party has directed that all party flags fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

Parliament had to adjourn yesterday’s sitting to Friday, March 8, following the death.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, in a brief statement, expressed sadness over the passing of his colleague MP for Ejisu.

Dr Ato Forson, said he was shocked over the death, adding that a comprehensive statement would be issued after the meeting.

The Finance Ministry, has issued a message on the loss of its Deputy Minister.

In a brief Facebook post, the Ministry said the news left it with a heavy heart.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our Deputy Minister for Finance and MP for Ejisu Constituency, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah. May he rest well in the Lord.

The Ashanti regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, had this to say, “My good friend and brother John Kumah. My heart is heavy. My eyes are full of tears. I am devastated and distraught. I have been struggling to find the appropriate words to describe how I feel right now, because I know how you would have reacted if I were in your position. It is a mixed feeling of disbelief and shock. And this unfortunate news takes me back to some few months ago.

I remember how you stood by my side and ensured that I survived at the time that I was helplessly dying. Little did I know that I was going to survive only for me to be confronted with this devastating news of your passing months later.

I have lost a loyal friend and faithful brother whose loss is simply irreplaceable, not only to me, but to the region as well.

Rest well, my brother. We will surely meet in heaven one day”.

He left behind a legacy as a devoted family man, being survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.

Notably, Dr Kumah, served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a crucial role in positioning NEIP as a key player in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Under his leadership, NEIP trained 7,000 startups in 2018 through the Presidential Business Support Programme and provided financial support to 1,350 beneficiaries.

Before his government role, Dr Kumah was a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and also established Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Kumah was recognized for his educational accomplishments, including a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland and a Masters in Applied Business Research.

He also held an Executive Masters’ degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Dr. Kumah’s academic journey began at the University of Ghana, where he earned Bachelor’s degrees in Economics with Philosophy and Law, followed by admission to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

Described as an entrepreneur, lawyer, politician, and preacher, Dr. Kumah viewed his various roles as a calling to serve humanity.