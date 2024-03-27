Supreme Court throws out Dafeamekpor’s injunction case against Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application for an injunction against approving President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial appointees.

The application, filed by South Dayi legislator Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, was deemed frivolous and an abuse of court processes by the apex court.

There were interesting twists today as the Supreme Court presided over the application filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, as the fate of newly nominated ministers and reshuffled ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo hung in the balance.

This was the application based on which the Speaker of Parliament decided to hold off on okaying the new appointees after their vetting.

In his lawsuit against the Speaker of Parliament (1st defendant) and the Attorney General (2nd defendant), Dafeamekpor argued that the President should have sought parliamentary approval before reassigning ministers whose appointments were revoked.

President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle on February 14, 2024, saw 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers relieved of their posts, while 6 were reassigned to various portfolios.

There was drama in court today as the applicant Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and his lawyers were absent.

At a point, the case was stood down for the court to verify some facts of the case, particularly regarding whether the bailiff served the parties, especially the Plaintiff, Mr Dafeamekpor, with a hearing notice.

The Attorney General criticised the conduct of the MP’s lawyer, describing it as the highest form of disrespect to the apex court and as professional misconduct.

Despite the absence of Mr Dafeamekpor and his lawyer, the court proceeded with the case, which took an interesting turn as the lawyer for the NDC legislator refused to accept court documents to be served on him, including a hearing notice.

The lawyers for the Speaker of Parliament opposed the injunction application, arguing that it did not satisfy the requirements for an injunction to be granted.

Ultimately, the case was thrown out by the Supreme Court.

The five judges presiding over the case were Justice Kingsley Koomson, Justice Mariama Owusu, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo (Presiding), Justice Amadu Tanko, and Justice Yaw Darko Asare.

In the end, despite the absence of Mr Dafeamekpor’s lawyers, the Supreme Court ruled against the injunction application.