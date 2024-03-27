The H4P Organization brings dignity to disability through the prestigious C.H.I.L Awards 2024

The Christina Hackman Impact Leadership Awards, or C.H.I.L Awards, is a prestigious award scheme named after the loving mother of Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, the founder and CEO of the Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization.

Mrs. Christina Anansiwa Hackman, has dedicated her life to serving the disability community. She believed that every person, regardless of ability, holds inherent worth. Through her compassion and advocacy, she helped countless individuals with disabilities believe in their own abilities and potential.

Bishop Hackman initiated the C.H.I.L Awards to honour his mother’s legacy and keep her memory alive through celebrating others who embody her selfless spirit of service.

The inaugural launch of the awards was held on February 4th, 2023 at Fire City Chapel during the Ability Praise Concert – a special event was created to give those in the disability community a platform to showcase their talents.

The overarching goal of the C.H.I.L Awards is to acknowledge and appreciate the tremendous contributions made by Persons with Disability (PWDs) who have significantly improved the lives of other PWDs. It also aims to encourage and inspire more individuals to step into impactful roles of advocacy and support within the disability community.

The highly anticipated maiden edition of the prestigious C.H.I.L Awards and dinner night took place on March 16th, 2024 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The H4P Organization celebrated three outstanding individuals who have dedicated their careers to empowering and enriching the lives of people with disabilities through their commitment to education, entrepreneurship, sports, advocacy and more.

The winner of the Sports & Entertainment category was Elvis Kosi Alipui, a para sports coach and advocate for disability inclusion. Mr Daniel Oppong, Chair of the Prep and Sports Committee at the Akropong School for the Blind, received the award in the Education category. In Entrepreneurship, the honour went to Mr. Alexander Kojo Tetteh for his years of service as National Administrator for the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled and work at the Centre for Employment of Persons with Disabilities. He also holds an MPhil in Disability Development and Rehabilitation.

Each honouree received a cash prize, official C.H.I.L certificate and medal of honour, commemorative plaque, and the opportunity for an exclusive interview on Bishop Hackman’s Helping Hand TV show, along with a year of free publicity for any project they would embark on.

The Special Guest of honour for the event was the Honourable Abdulhakim Ware Shehe, a legislator in the Tana River County Assembly of the Republic of Kenya.

Other VIP attendees; included Hon. Said Kuri Godana, an MCA from Tana River County Assembly, the Republic of Kenya; Ambassador Hannah Ama Nyarko; former Member of Parliament Hon. John Majisi; and representatives from organizations like the National Council on Persons with Disabilities and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations.

The evening was also filled with awe-inspiring performances by talented singers and creative artists in the disability community. Minister Elorm, Magic EyeS, Opanyin and his daughter, as well as Poet Fareed Gombila, graced the night with their sterling show of talent.

Honourable Abdulhakim and Honourable Said Kumi, were also awarded for their tireless advocacy on behalf of persons with disabilities in the Republic of Kenya. The inaugural C.H.I.L Awards ceremony was a resounding success, celebrating leadership that uplifts the community.