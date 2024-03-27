NDC alleges Judicial bias in scheduling of political cases in Supreme Court

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over what it perceives as a clear bias in the scheduling of political cases in the Supreme Court of Ghana.

In a statement released by Fifi Fiave Kwetey, the General Secretary of the party, the NDC reacts to the decision by the Chief Justice to prioritize the case of Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor v. the Speaker of Parliament and Attorney-General (SUIT NO: J1/12/2024) over another politically charged case.

The NDC highlights the case of Richard Dela Sky v. the Parliament of Ghana and the Attorney-General, which challenges the constitutionality of the Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024. Despite being filed almost two weeks prior to the Dafeamekpor case, the Sky case has not been listed for hearing.

The party, accuses the Chief Justice of fast-tracking the Dafeamekpor case, while unduly delaying the Sky case, suggesting a deliberate attempt to aid the ruling party in shelving crucial legislation. Additionally, the NDC points out the delay in hearing a case filed by its Members of Parliament challenging the constitutionality of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill since 2022.

According to the NDC, such actions by the Chief Justice, reinforce the perception of bias within the judiciary and raise concerns about its independence.

The party asserts that justice should be administered impartially, serving the interests of the state rather than any particular political entity.

Fifi Fiave Kwetey, speaking on behalf of the NDC, demands an immediate rectification of what the party describes as a “travesty.”

The statement underscores the importance of maintaining public confidence in the justice system and expresses worry over the implications of perceived judicial bias on Ghana’s democracy.

The NDC’s allegations highlight ongoing tensions between political parties and the judiciary in Ghana and call for greater transparency and fairness in the handling of legal proceedings.