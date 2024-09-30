Speciallady awareness promotes menstrual hygiene and reproductive health in Ashanti Region

Speciallady Awareness conducted a series of outreach programs across senior high schools in the Ashanti Region to empower young women and promote reproductive health rights. The initiative, held from 24th to 27th September 2024, aimed to educate female students on the importance of menstrual hygiene and reproductive health.

The organization visited schools such as St. Louis Senior High School, JA Kuffour SHS, Kumasi Wesley Girls High School, Heman D/A Primary School, Heman Roman Catholic Primary & JHS, and Heman Methodist Model School.

Over 4,000 female students benefited from educational sessions and the donation of sanitary pads, helping them continue their education without interruption.

The outreach sought to dispel myths surrounding menstruation and provide students with the knowledge to manage their menstrual health. It also addressed key reproductive health topics, including early symptoms of disorders and the importance of seeking medical attention.

Adolescence is a critical period for understanding one’s body, yet many students are unfamiliar or uncomfortable discussing reproductive health. Speciallady Awareness broke through these barriers by delivering comprehensive, age-appropriate information on reproductive health.

Topics covered included menstrual health, with a focus on disorders like endometriosis and uterine abnormalities, which are often overlooked in teenagers. Students learned how irregular periods, excessive pain, or heavy bleeding could signal underlying health issues that require medical attention. Early medical intervention and treatment can prevent more serious complications later in life.

The program also featured open discussions, encouraging students to ask questions and share concerns in a supportive environment. The team provided evidence-based answers with clarity and sensitivity, ensuring every question was addressed.

A key message emphasized the importance of seeking medical attention for unusual symptoms such as chronic pelvic pain, extreme fatigue, or prolonged irregular periods. Early diagnosis of conditions like PCOS, endometriosis, uterus didelphys, or fibroids can prevent long-term complications such as infertility or chronic pain.

Both students and staff provided positive feedback. Many students expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn about topics that are often neglected or considered taboo. Teachers were equally impressed by the depth of information and the judgment-free atmosphere created by the Speciallady Awareness team.

Speciallady Awareness plans to expand its outreach to other regions of Ghana, ensuring more girls have access to the knowledge and resources needed to manage their reproductive health effectively.

The outreach was sponsored by OA Pay, Seanpong Tyres, Naaviq Company Ltd, Strike Ghana, and Sweet Aroma Print.

For more information or to support future initiatives, please contact: [email protected]