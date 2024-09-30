GeneralMajor 2

Man flees chieftaincy honours over allegations of LGBTQ practice

The family of Bismark Kwame Wiredu is searching for their son, who is expected to ascend to a chieftaincy throne in the Nkwanta area of Kumawu, located in the Ashanti Region.

Wiredu, born in 1984, fled the area after being accused of bisexuality, leaving his royal family in distress.

Nana Anomatta, a relative of the absent royal, recounted the situation to the media following numerous failed attempts to convince Bismark to return and claim his rightful place as the next chief. 

According to Nana Anomatta, Bismark was allegedly caught in a compromising situation with another man, which led to his flight from the community out of fear of public disgrace.

Reports suggest he fled to Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region, to seek refuge.

Nana Anomatta emphasized that the time is now critical for Bismark to return and assume the throne, as he is the sole heir to the chieftaincy.

 However, it is believed that Bismark is avoiding his royal duties due to the fear of being struck down by the gods for his alleged involvement with LGBTQ+ activities, which are strongly frowned upon in traditional royal circles.

Efforts to locate Bismark’s alleged partner, Ibrahim Yakubu, have also been unsuccessful, as he too has reportedly fled the area in fear of persecution.

Nana Anomatta expressed deep concern over the situation, highlighting that if Bismark does not return to assume his place, the family could lose the opportunity to claim the throne for decades. 

He believes the LGBTQ+ allegations may have been fabricated by rival families competing for the throne, but the accusations have nonetheless become a significant barrier.

He added that what is worrying his wife and children he had left behind.  

In Ghana, royalty is believed to be incompatible with LGBTQ+ practices, and any royal found to be involved in such activities is thought to be at risk of divine punishment if they attempt to sit on the sacred stool.

The controversy surrounding Bismark’s alleged sexual orientation comes at a time when Ghana’s Parliament is in the process of passing legislation to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, further complicating the situation for the Wiredu family and other traditional leaders across the country

