SIGA delegation visits PMMC, pledges support for corporate governance and transition to GoldBod

A high-level delegation from the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), led by its Director-General, Prof. Michael Kpessah White, paid a courtesy call on the management of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) today.

The visit aimed to congratulate the newly appointed Acting Managing Director of PMMC, Sammy Gyamfi Esq., and to discuss strategies for strengthening corporate governance and regulatory compliance within the state-owned enterprise.

During the meeting, Prof. Kpessah White commended Mr Gyamfi on his recent appointment and emphasized SIGA’s commitment to supporting state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in achieving operational excellence and adherence to best practices in corporate governance.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between SIGA and PMMC to ensure the company’s continued success and its smooth transition into the proposed GoldBod, a new entity aimed at enhancing Ghana’s gold trading and marketing operations.

In his response, Sammy Gyamfi expressed his gratitude to the SIGA delegation for the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a culture of good governance within PMMC.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead but remained optimistic about the company’s future, particularly with the support of SIGA.

Mr. Gyamfi also used the opportunity to appeal to SIGA for technical and strategic support as PMMC transitions into GoldBod.

He highlighted the importance of this transformation in positioning Ghana as a global leader in the gold trade and ensuring that the country maximizes the benefits of its mineral resources.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing their commitment to fostering a strong partnership aimed at enhancing the performance of PMMC and ensuring its successful transformation into GoldBod.

Prof. Kpessah White assured Sammy Gyamfi of SIGA’s unwavering support in achieving these objectives, emphasizing that the success of PMMC is integral to Ghana’s broader economic development goals.