Special Prosecutor behind embarrassing raids on Ken Ofori-Atta’s residence

..Despite notice of medical trip to US

The Herald’s investigations into the raid on the home of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have revealed that the operation was conducted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), led by William Kissi Agyebeng.

Family sources disclosed that, the OSP had earlier written to Mr Ofori-Atta, summoning him to appear before them on Monday February 10, 2025, for an ongoing investigation.

However, lawyers from Minkah-Premo & Co., a prominent Accra-based law firm representing the former minister, responded that Mr Ofori-Atta, was out of town on a medical trip to the United States. They indicated that, he had scheduled appointments with his doctors until March.

Led by the respected Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, his legal team, assured the OSP of their client’s willingness to cooperate with investigators upon his return from the Mayo Clinic in the U.S.

The hospital, later furnished the OSP with details of Mr Ofori-Atta’s medical appointments after the agency, expressed scepticism about his claims. The final written communication to the OSP was dated February 10, 2025.

Despite this, the former minister’s family, was shocked when a team comprising, four soldiers, four police officers, and several plain clothes individuals, identifying themselves as OSP operatives, stormed his residence and conducted a search.

Eyewitnesses report that, the team entered the premises forcefully, pushing aside the private security guards at the house.

A housemaid named Aggie, was also reportedly shoved aside, as the team searched various parts of the house, including Mr Ofori-Atta’s bedroom.

However, they left without carrying any documents or valuables, leading to speculation that, the operatives suspected the ex-minister was in hiding.

Government sources, have distanced themselves from the operation, stating that it was solely an OSP initiative.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, was said to have denied any prior knowledge of the raid.

Interestingly, before his medical trip, Mr Ofori-Atta, had written to the immediate past Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Opare, informing her of his travel plans and availability if needed. Similarly, he wrote to the current Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, providing details of his medical appointments and location abroad.

Family sources suspect that, Mr Adjaben is on a vendetta against Mr Ofori-Atta, with whom he had some disagreements over some vehicle procurements, including bulletproof cars.

Ken is said to have shredded the budget and even leaked the document to the public to embarrass the OSP.

Reports of the raid surfaced on social media, with Channel One TV posting on X (formerly Twitter) that a group dressed in military uniforms had stormed Mr Ofori-Atta’s residence in Cantonments on Tuesday afternoon, while he was reportedly out of the country.

Ken Ofori-Atta, a seasoned investment banker, served as Ghana’s Finance Minister from 2017 to 2024 under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A cousin of the former president, he co-founded Databank Group, a Ghanaian financial services firm, and served as its executive chairman until 2012.

His tenure as Finance Minister ended on February 14, 2024, when President Akufo-Addo relieved him of his duties, amid growing public discontent and internal pressure from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who accused him of mismanaging the economy.