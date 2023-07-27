Sherry Ayittey (1948 – 22 July 2023) ): Up, Up And Away

The demise of Madam Sherry Ayittey on Saturday, July 23, 2023 is another reminder to all that whatever we do on earth, a day is coming when all will answer the ultimate call and return to the great beyond.

Just as it is said that the world is a school, there is a lot to deduce from one of the women pioneers in national politician, who died after a brief illness.

Madam Ayittey’s passing at the ripe age of 75; perhaps an exciting chapter in the history of women participation in Ghanaian politics may have been closed.

Like many of her contemporaries, one could say, she stumbled upon politics, having been trained as a biochemist.

She had her secondary school education at the Labone Secondary School in Accra and is a member of the 1965-67 year group.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in Industrial Microbiology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, then the University of Science and Technology (UST).

Madam Ayittey served as the managing director of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) Distilleries. She also served on several management boards in Ghana including the Ghana Water and Sewerage Corporation now Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT); Ghana Forestry Commission, and the Ghana Export Promotion Council.

She was Ghana’s lead of a delegation to the Conference of Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and United Nations Convention on Biodiversity which birthed the famous Paris Climate Agreement.

She is a founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). She served in several roles within the party and in government, serving as a women’s activist, a minister of state, and a National Vice-chairperson.

After the 2008 presidential election, President John Atta Mills appointed Ayittey as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology in his government in January 2009.

In January 2013, she was appointed Minister for Health by President John Dramani Mahama taking over from Alban Bagbin.

On 9 June 2014, Sherry Ayitey was reassigned by President Mahama to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Ayitey was an attendant of the International Conference for Women in Beijing, China and the Africa Global Initiative Conference, Tokyo, Japan.

Judging from the condolensces, and Madam Sherry Ayittey’s life and times, we believe the younger generation has a lot to learn from the 75 years she lived on earth.

Politicians should also learn from the brand of peaceful politics she played during her time.

Without doubt, she ran a good race and will be remembered as one the nation’s very best. May her soul rest in peace.

