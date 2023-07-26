Major 2Major Politics

NPP Super Delegates: Ken Agyapong picks number 1 , Alan, Bawumia grab 2 and 10 on ballot paper

The New Patriotic Party has determined the positions of candidates on its ballot paper for the party’s upcoming presidential primary super delegates conference.

Having cleared ten flagbearer hopefuls for the primary, the party, together with the Electoral Commission, balloted for the candidates’ positions on Wednesday, 26th July 2023.

According to the ballot result, Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, will appear number one on the ballot paper.

He will be followed by former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Railway Minister, Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Poku, former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Francis Addai-Nimoh, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will follow in that order.

The super delegates’ conference, aimed at reducing the number of candidates to five, will be held on August 26, 2023, ahead of the main congress scheduled for November 4, 2023.

With the balloting done, it is expected that candidates will ramp up their campaigns by engaging their support base and selected delegates eligible for the super delegates’ congress, making them familiar with their position on the ballot paper.

Lost your password?