Adisadel College turns crime scene headmaster, teachers, students under multiple investigations

The Ghana Education Service (GES), Central Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Regional Education Directorate and management of the Adisadel College, popularly called “Adisco” have commenced multiple investigations into the assault incident at the school.

ACP Charles Kofi Adu, the Regional Police Commander; Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister; the Regional Crime Officer; and some officers from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), visited the school on yesterday, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 and held a closed-door meeting with the management.

It is not clear, if they Police in particular are working on the orders of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who yesterday directed the regional office to investigate the assault case at Adisadel College and arraign the suspect by Friday, according to Citi News’ sources close to the Attorney General’s office.

Godfred Yeboah Dame’s is a proud product of Adisadel College, one of the highly respected second cycle schools in the country.

It is also not clear, if the school has a guidance and counseling department shaping the students to become responsible adults.

The Regional Minister after the meeting indicated that information gathered around the issue was scanty because the headmaster was not available.

Before her team arrived, a team of police personnel, including investigators, had been to the school with some staff of the Regional Education Directorate to carry out related investigations.

Samuel Kofi Agudogo, the Headmaster, was tight-lipped on the matter.

Before long, the headmaster, together with about four students believed to be present at the time of the abuse, and some other officers joined an Adisadel College minivan and headed for Accra at the instance of the Director-General of the GES.

Some parents of the students involved followed them in a separate car.

There appeared to be tension among staff and members of management in the wake of the investigations when the Ghana News Agency visited the school.

Members of both teaching and non-teaching staff were seen in different groups of between two and six deliberating inaudibly over the matter.

An incident of assault at Adisadel College has gone viral after it was captured on tape by a student.

The video shows a final-year student strangling a first-year student from behind in a dormitory before smashing his face against a metal bed frame.

The incident, happened in the presence of some other students, some of whom cheered on the culprit, resulting in a huge swell and a cut on the cheek of the victim.

The school has since suspended the offending student pending investigations.

Information gathered by the GNA was that the incident happened on 30th June, this year, but the school only got to know about it over the weekend after the video went viral.

The Agency also learnt that the suspended culprit would write his WASSCE papers in the WAEC Hall in Accra.

Surprisingly, the victim was also suspended for not reporting the incident to the school authorities. The person who recorded the assault with his phone has also been suspended and will return later for grounds work on campus.

The GES has since condemned the assault, describing the act as a “barbaric act of violence.”

In a statement dated Monday, July 24, the GES expressed concern over the “disturbing video” and assured the public of its resolve to deal with the matter decisively.

The Housemaster of the Quaye House where the incident happened, Ekow Holman, has also been relieved from his position pending the outcome of the investigations.

According to a brief statement purportedly from the headmaster through the chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, the incident occurred on June 30, but both the perpetrator and the victim initially kept it hidden from the authorities.

The statement disclosed that both the culprit responsible for the assault and the victim have been sent home, with the victim expected to write his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the school while the suspect will write at the WAEC centre.

Additionally, the student who filmed the distressing incident will face a one-week external suspension as a consequence of his involvement in the incident.

Some students of Adisadel College in Cape Coast who witnessed the assault of their colleague, have been invited by the Regional Education Directorate for questioning.