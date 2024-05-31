Female students on scholarship in Morocco beg to buy sanitary pad

By Patrick Biddah

The woes of the girl – child in the recent past of acquiring sanitary pad due to the 32.5% import tax which was slapped on the product by government, may just be the tip of the iceberg

This is because, the woes have crossed borders and worsened in view of the fact that female students on scholarship, are begging their colleagues to buy sanitary pads for use.

This uncomfortable situation has been occasioned due to government‘s inability to send stipends to students on scholarships in Morocco.

The students, who appeared stranded and went to express their frustration at the Ghana Embassy in Morocco captured in a video sighted by The Herald , also revealed a female student breaking down in tears, whiles narrating her ordeal.

The video also showed the entire students going on their knees to appeal to the President to do something about their plight.

A student, who was narrating the state of affairs, said their stipend has not been received for the past 10 months.

“This is not a story we are telling. This is not a narrative. We are talking about things we are going through “, he emphasized.

The situation, he noted has led some of the students having mental issues.

“ The other time, one of the students got into depression and nearly committed suicide “, he added.

“Our landlords are throwing us out and we do not even know how to have a peace of mind to learn”, he further noted.

But speaking in a television conversation on the matter with TV3’s Alfred Ocansey on his ‘ Ghana Tonight ‘ show , the President of the Ghanaian students in Morocco, Dr John Emmanuel Ayittey, revealed that the situation is even more dire.

According to him, some of the students are evening sleeping in the open.

“ Because of the delays in receiving stipends, some of the students eat once again a day”, he intimated

In some cases, the students according to him, trek to school and he compared the distance they have to cover to that of from Kaneshie to Kasoa.

“ Those who call their families back home are not able to receive much .Some get as low as Ghc100 and Ghc200 from their relatives which is just about $10 . The students on scholarships here are not from good homes which is why they do not receive much even from their parents “, he pointed out.