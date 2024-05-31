Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa unveil $500,000 Tech scholarship initiative

Patoranking Foundation, a non-profit organisation on a mission to advance Africa through education, entrepreneurship and empowerment, has announced the launch of the $500,000 Patoranking Foundation Tech Scholarships. In a strategic partnership with ALX Africa, a leading provider of tech training, the scholarships will provide 40 young tech-savvy Africans with access to a variety of transformative technology programmes in data analytics, cloud computing and Salesforce Administration. The partnership is aimed at preparing the scholars to become the next pioneers in technology.

Founded by African musician, Patrick Okorie aka Patoranking, the Patoranking Foundation utilises research, advocacy and partnerships to provide transformative educational programs and market-ready entrepreneurial skills to outstanding young leaders in Africa. Having invested over $1 million on youth education in Africa over the last six years, the introduction of a $500,000 tech scholarship in partnership with ALX Africa, marks a new chapter in the Foundation’s mission. From 30th May 2024, 40 exceptional candidates will stand the chance to participate in world-class tech training programmes, developing in-demand tech skills sought after by leading global employers.

Candidates will ideally already be changemakers in their community, and as part of their scholarship, will have the opportunity to qualify for internship opportunities with leading global tech companies to bridge the gap between theory and real-life practice. The tech scholarship is open to promising tech-savvy candidates from all over Africa. Candidates will be required to successfully complete the ALX admissions process and beneficiaries will be selected after a review of the individual application videos and essays submitted on the foundation’s website.

Speaking on the partnership, Patrick Okorie, Founder, Patoranking Foundation, said: “ At Patoranking Foundation, we are dedicated to advancing Africa through education and entrepreneurship. In the past, we have done this by providing academic scholarships to exceptional African students at all levels and have now partnered with ALX Africa to announce technology scholarships. ALX Africa shares our commitment to empower tomorrow’s leaders via access to advanced digital skills that are critical to future employability and entrepreneurship and we are delighted to partner with them. This step takes us closer to our goal of equipping one million Africans within the next 10 years. At Patoranking Foundation, we are ardent believers in the abundance of exceptional talents and changemakers in Africa, and will continue to challenge the financial inequalities that threaten the emergence of the next generation of African disruptors.”

The Patoranking Foundation has leveraged partnerships to provide promising young leaders with access to leading educational institutions under its Sky Level Initiative. In 2020, the Foundation awarded full scholarships to 10 scholars from eight African countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Liberia, to enable them to study at the African Leadership University (ALU) in Rwanda or Mauritius. At the primary and secondary education level, 170 young pupils are currently on scholarship in five leading schools in Ebonyi state, Nigeria, the founder’s home state. This $500,000 tech partnership with ALX Africa will be open to youths from all parts of Africa, aged between 18 and 34, at no cost with all related fees covered. Beneficiaries can choose to learn fully remotely or at any of ALX Africa’s hubs in Johannesburg, Accra, Lagos, Casablanca, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Kigali or Cairo.

Commenting on the partnership, celebrated educator and entrepreneur Fred Swaniker, Founder of ALX Africa, said: “In today’s world of AI and Big Data, young people need to be prepared for uncertainty; they need to be agile and adaptable. ALX’s tech programmes have been built around our belief in the importance of reimagining and redesigning skills training to meet the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Through our collaboration with Patoranking Foundation, we hope to empower tomorrow’s tech disruptors and innovative community leaders with the most in-demand hard and soft skills to solve the problems of the continent and beyond.”

Patoranking continues to leverage his influence to nurture Africa’s entrepreneurial passion, ready to accelerate transformative change to the nations and the continent. By selecting resilient and innovative community changemakers for the tech scholarships, the Patoranking Foundation is equipping Africa’s young leaders with much needed digital skills to scale local impact and providing them with useful connections for collaborations. Through its concerted efforts, the Foundation hopes to create a ripple effect of change, empowering the youth to become architects of their own futures and catalysts for progress within their communities. To apply, please visit: https://patoranking.alxafrica.com/