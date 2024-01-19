JAS is coming: Jerry Ahmed Shaib ESQ on a humanitarian quest to winning Weija-Gbawe seat

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, affectionately called JAS, is showing his eager readiness to serve the people of Weija-Gbawe.

After picking up his nomination forms on 25 December 2023, for the Weija-Gbawe parliamentary seat, the CEO of Coastal Development Authority (CDA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib ESQ, has embarked on a series of activities that demonstrate how passionate and dedicated he is to serve.

Many have said Jerry Ahmed Shaib has undoubtedly established he always puts the people first in everything he does.

As a philanthropist, he has continually been on the journey of face-lifting the Weija-Gbawe constituency through his JAS Foundation.

“The people can confirm that I have always pushed for good welfare, and I will continue to do so through my foundation,” Mr Ahmed Shaib stated.

Via his foundation, he has undertaken numerous projects beneficial to the people of Weija-Gbawe. Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib donated 1,200 chairs to 14 electoral areas in the Weija-Gbawe constituency when it came to his attention they lacked chairs.

During Ramadan 2023, his JAS Foundation, in support of the Muslim community in the constituency, organised a two-day Iftar celebration – the first of its kind in the community.

The event, which fell on 19 and 20 April 2023, respectively, also saw the lawyer joining the Muslim community in prayers.

Also, in collaboration with the Gbawe Kwatei Family, Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib embarked on a health walk and free health screening exercise dubbed ‘Alokoto Health Walk’.

“These activities are designed to bring unity among and within the people of Weija-Gbawe. As a community, we always must live in unity and harmony and that is one thing I stand for, and through my foundation, I get to build that connection,” he noted.

Lawyer Jerry believes festivals play an important role in building unity and love so as part of his contributions to the 2023 Homowo festival in the Weija-Gbawe constituency, The Young Lawyer, as he is called by many, made donations to several palaces including the Gbawe Palace, Weija Palace, Oblogo Palace, Tetegu Palace, Wiaboman Palace, and Joma Palace.

During this period, he was presented a citation to acknowledge his significant contribution to the advancement of youth initiatives in Gbawe by Nii Boi Kojo II.

The people of Weija-Gbawe can remember the time when he dedicated his time to bringing attention to and helping to improve the municipal hospital by donating some surgical equipment to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital to aid in its operation.

The equipment donated to the hospital included surgical towels, masks wheelchairs, head caps, suction tubes, a surgical transporter, a c-section drape, urine drainage bag, amongst others.

Speaking after the exercise, Jerry Ahmed Shaib reiterated “the gesture is to help assist the hospital in its quest to provide quality healthcare”.

As a man of the people, he partnered with Naa Yaaniede II, Queen Mother of Gbawe Kwatei Family, and Naa Amakuma Otuobom II, Queen Mother of Weija, through the JAS Foundation, to organise a free breast cancer screening exercise which created awareness and provided an avenue to screen, educate, and sensitise people on the disease, which is currently a global health concern and the leading health challenge amongst women.

Knowing how important health is to the people of Weija-Gbawe, lawyer Jerry, launched the campaign ‘Health Train’. Under the JAS Foundation, it is where he organises free health screening for the people of Weija Gbawe every weekend for four months running.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib is fast gaining the love and support of the people, and it is evident he is on the road to victory; receiving the mantle to serve on an even bigger platform.

Source: Ewurabina Everett