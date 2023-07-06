GeneralMajor 2

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and RIDE4HOPE launch Mandela Month

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

July is widely celebrated as Mandela Month, as 18 July 2023 – Nelson Mandela International Day – would have marked the 105th birthday of Nelson Mandela, the founding patron of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The Foundation, in conjunction with RIDE4HOPE, marked the occasion by launching Mandela Month at Avianto in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg. 

To mark the launch of Mandela Month, the Foundation and RIDE4HOPE planted a tree reaffirming their commitment to working with communities in alleviating poverty and inequality.

The Nelson Mandela Legacy RIDE4HOPE is a cycling event mandated by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to honour Madiba’s legacy. The annual event has created a platform to spread Mandela’s message of hope far and wide as it cuts across two provinces: Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

At the launch RIDE4HOPE unveiled the official jersey for the September 2023 four-day ride, starting from Nelson Mandela’s house on Vilakazi Street in Soweto and ending at the site of his capture in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal. 

More Read

Ghana Compact: A promising path forward to overcome political surplus and ideological deficit

“I’m the biggest female dancehall artiste in Ghana” – Fantana boldly states
Avoid mass gatherings, restrict your movements to safe areas – Ghana’s Mission in SA to Ghanaians
Cleaners face charges for sleeping on top of graves

During the ride, both riders and crew engage in community upliftment activities as a means of giving back to society. The proceeds from the jersey sales support the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The Foundation used the day as an opportunity to raise awareness about its vision to mark Nelson Mandela International Day by uniting the world in taking decisive action against global climate change that leads to food insecurity.

With a global network spanning government, civil society, business and communities, the Nelson Mandela Foundation intends to reignite the global reach of Mandela Day by encouraging the planting of trees and the  establishment of home-based and community food gardens. This network spans China, England, Mali, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Zambia, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo-Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, the Seychelles, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and many other countries.

To mark the launch of Mandela Month, the Foundation and RIDE4HOPE planted a tree reaffirming their commitment to working with communities in alleviating poverty and inequality.

You Might Also Like

Ghana Compact: A promising path forward to overcome political surplus and ideological deficit

“I’m the biggest female dancehall artiste in Ghana” – Fantana boldly states

Avoid mass gatherings, restrict your movements to safe areas – Ghana’s Mission in SA to Ghanaians

Cleaners face charges for sleeping on top of graves

Share this Article
Previous Article Dromaahene is a known NDC member- KT Hammond fires
Next Article Gen-Z shunning alcohol for ‘Dry’ parties as they prioritise exercise and wellbeing; Euromonitor International 
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ronaldo to Mount – the history of the ‘cursed’ no 7 shirt
Major 2 Sports
Days after promising fans she’ll return to Ghana, US court denies Hajia4Reall bail
Entertainment
Chef Deo to break Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record
Entertainment
Jay Z’s mother weds lesbian partner
Entertainment
Lost your password?