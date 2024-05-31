Donald Trump guilty on all counts in historic criminal trial

Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his historic criminal trial in New York.



It is the first time a former or serving US president has been convicted of a crime.



He will be sentenced on 11 July – the ex-president could face prison, but legal experts say a fine is the more likely outcome.



Trump calls the verdict a “disgrace” and attacks Judge Merchan, who presided over the case.



The verdict comes as he campaigns to defeat Joe Biden in November’s election and return to the White House.



The court heard from 22 witnesses over six weeks, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with Trump was at the centre of this case.



Trump stood accused of concealing a payment made by his former lawyer to buy the ex-adult film star’s silence shortly before the 2016 election.



The 12 jurors deliberated for two days before reaching a unanimous verdict.