Sammy Gyamfi slams NPP for failure to complete development projects in Ashanti Region

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Esq., has criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its failure to initiate and complete significant developmental projects in the Ashanti Region.

In a social media post, he highlighted embarrassing episodes, where the Minister for Roads and Highways, Asenso Boakye, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, struggled to name just five major achievements initiated and completed by the NPP in the region.

Mr Gyamfi, pointed out that, despite the Ashanti region historically voting overwhelmingly for the NPP, the current government has very little to show for its eight years in power and expressed no surprise at the lack of significant developmental projects, despite the NPP being in power for almost eight years.

He further reiterated that the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, which has had access to over 820 billion Ghana Cedis in resources over the last seven years, has little to show for its time in office.

In contrast, Sammy Gyamfi, listed 15 major projects that were initiated and completed in the Ashanti region by the erstwhile NDC Government (2009-2016), including the Kumasi Airport redevelopment, Kejetia Market redevelopment, and several community day senior high schools.

He called on the NPP to acknowledge their failure and urged accountability for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government and stressed that there will be no hiding place for them as the day of reckoning approaches.

Mr Gyamfi, also noted that his list of achievements is not exhaustive and excludes significant road projects and other major initiatives by the NDC in the Ashanti region during their governance.