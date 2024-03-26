All African Games volunteers stranded over unpaid allowances

More than 3000 volunteers who helped out at the All African Games, were expecting to receive their allowances.

However, when they woke up at the Pentagon Hostel at University of Ghana where they were staying, they were told to leave without receiving their money.

As they demanded their payment before leaving, the situation escalated and the police got involved, using gunshots to try to remove them.

The number of volunteers was so large that, additional police had to be called for backup. One of the volunteers who spoke to The Herald Newspaper, mentioned that they were promised a 2000gh allowance and a 500gh transportation fee, but they did not receive it and were told to leave the hostel this morning.

The unfortunate event happened during the 13th African Games, which were meant to be held in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

Originally planned for August 2023, the games were delayed to March 2024, due to facility completion and revenue disagreements.