Bawumia urges Imams to intensify prayers for him

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming December elections, has called on Muslim Imams, to intensify their prayers for his election as President.

He emphasized the need for a leader, who will continue to implement policies and social interventions that promote the dignity and well-being of Ghanaian Muslims and the Zongo communities.

Dr Bawumia, made the call when he addressed Muslims Imams from the various districts in the Ashanti region at the Kumasi Central Mosque, as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

He asked the Imams to refer to the NPP government track records in the Zongo communities and preach to their congregations on the need to retain the party to continue with the good works.

“We as Muslims and other religious denominations are all living in peace and harmony in this country and therefore, there is the need to continue to press on peaceful coexistence,” he told the Imams.

He also requested the Imams to pray to Allah, to further deepen the peace the country currently enjoys.

Dr Bawumia, expressed his belief that dominion, power, and authority are granted by Allah, and he is confident that Allah has already bestowed these upon him.

He called on the people in Zongo communities to maintain peace and harmony with all other communities.

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, together with the Vice-President, dismissed claims that the NPP, has lost touch with the people of the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold.

According to him, the warm reception received by the NPP’s flagbearer, during his visit to the region is a testament to the party’s enduring popularity.

Addressing traders at the Kejetia Market, Mr Agyapong, urged the people of the Ashanti Region to vote massively for Dr Bawumia, emphasising that the NPP, remains the party that prioritises Ghana’s development.

He highlighted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, including the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has benefited many students.

Agyapong, a businessman and politician, cautioned against the alternative, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which he described as “dangerous.”

He advised the people to be mindful of the NDC’s record and urged them to be careful not to be deceived by false promises.

“I’m a businessman and I’m a politician so I know about both politics and business. I know there is hardship now but when you are going to vote, the alternative party which is the NDC is not an option, they are very dangerous.

“So you people should be very careful. When they wanted to introduce free SHS, it was 38 cedis but under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, we’ve paid fees to the extent of buying uniforms for your kids.”

“Even in developed countries, the government does not purchase uniforms for students. So I urge all of you that even the developed countries are experiencing economic crisis so don’t be allowed to be deceived because you know what they did during their governance. So I will urge all of us to support Bawumia.”